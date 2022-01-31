Thomas Tuchel keen to add Club World Cup crown to Chelsea trophy cabinet

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was relishing the chance to win more silverware at the Premier League side as he prepares the team for their Club World Cup campaign next month.

European champions Chelsea face either UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal or Tahiti's AS Pirae in their semi-final clash at Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on February 9.

Tuchel said he was looking forward to winning a third title since being named the London team's boss last year, after also guiding them to the Uefa Super Cup crown.