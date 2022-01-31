‘Togetherness’ — Marcus Rashford hails Cape Town City team spirit

English footballer Marcus Rashford was impressed after an old video of Cape Town City players and their young mascot Mateo Manousakis signing together resurfaced over the weekend.

The video, taken several years ago, went viral on Saturday when it was shared by UK sports journalist Paul Hayward.

“We need this in British football,” said Hayward.

Rashford, who plays for Manchester United and has been honoured for his community work, said the video showed “togetherness”.