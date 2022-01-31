‘Togetherness’ — Marcus Rashford hails Cape Town City team spirit
English footballer Marcus Rashford was impressed after an old video of Cape Town City players and their young mascot Mateo Manousakis signing together resurfaced over the weekend.
The video, taken several years ago, went viral on Saturday when it was shared by UK sports journalist Paul Hayward.
“We need this in British football,” said Hayward.
Rashford, who plays for Manchester United and has been honoured for his community work, said the video showed “togetherness”.
Togetherness. Love this ♥️ https://t.co/nIiWBHDKDl— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 29, 2022
The original video was shared by Cape Town City in 2019 and shows Manousakis leading the team in song.
Speaking to TimesLIVE in 2018, Manousakis' father Vasili said his son is obsessed with local football.
“He wants to be involved all the time. I think that passion must have also come from the players giving him the attention‚ giving him the time and the love. It got to a point where the players were actually‚ ‘Where’s Mateo‚ we’re waiting for him — we’re going to sing now’.
“And he also brings a calming affect. He’s a kid‚ and he’s pure.”
