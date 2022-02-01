Soccer

Barcelona accuses previous board of improper management of club funds

01 February 2022 - 17:26 By Reuters
Barcelona president Joan Laporta with lawyer Jaime Campaner briefs the media during a press conference at Camp Nou on February 1 2022.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta with lawyer Jaime Campaner briefs the media during a press conference at Camp Nou on February 1 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea

The president of Spanish soccer giants Barcelona, Joan Laporta, on Tuesday accused the former president and his board of making false payments and other illegal activities in their management of the club.

Laporta said the club had commissioned an independent investigation and audit into possible irregularities during Josep Bartomeu's tenure.

"Our audit found payments that we understand were improper management of club funds.

"The audit do not rule out illegal enrichment of the authors," Laporta said at a news conference to present its findings, with attorney Jaume Campaner and Barca financial vice-president Eduard Romeu alongside him.

Lawyers for Bartomeu declined to comment immediately when contacted by Reuters.

Quiet transfer deadline day among the PSL clubs

While it is likely that a few more deals will go through on Monday, it has been a largely quiet transfer deadline day among Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Bartomeu denied any wrongdoing in an interview with a Spanish sports magazine in October, but he could not be reached by Reuters on Tuesday.

"There is a series of very serious criminal behaviours, which we can describe as grotesque," Campaner said.

Laporta said Barcelona filed a complaint last Wednesday with the local prosecutors' office against Bartomeu and his board and that the office was investigating them for crimes of improper management of club funds, misappropriation, false accounting and forgery of documents.

The prosecutors' office confirmed that an investigation was underway but declined to disclose details.

"We are not judges or the police, the justice (system) will decide who is guilty or not.

"But our investigation found out that there were payments without justification, payments with false cause and disproportionate payments by the previous board," Laporta said.

Alli, Van de Beek look to rebuild while Aubameyang's nightmare set to end

Midfield duo Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli get chances to rebuild their faltering careers at Everton after making moves on Monday's transfer ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Bartomeu was arrested last March as part of a police probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption which also saw the club's Camp Nou offices raided.

He and his former adviser Jaume Masferrer did not make a statement in court and the judge agreed to their provisional release on bail.

The case is still under investigation by Spanish authorities.

That investigation stemmed from accusations that Bartomeu and his board hired a marketing consultancy to orchestrate a social media campaign against current and former personnel who had been critical of them.

Bartomeu defended his time at the club in an interview with Barcelona newspaper Sport in October.

Kaizer Chiefs and PSL agree to arbitrator to be appointed by Safa

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League have agreed to an arbitrator in the case regarding the two matches the club failed to honour in December ...
Sport
6 hours ago

"Our management was not disastrous and LaLiga, Uefa and the auditors say so, with 180 million euros ($202 million) in profits, and with Forbes valuing us as the most valuable club in the world," he told Sport.

"This serious and rigorous management was cut short by the appearance of the pandemic, which led to a drop in income of some 500 million."

Campaner told the news conference that in recent seasons, Barcelona had lost more than 600 million euros ($676 million) and only 135 million ($152 million) were due to the pandemic.

Its debt was about 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

"Money cannot be abused or given away as if it were yours," Campaner said.

MORE:

‘He’s a fantastic acquisition’ — Tinkler gushes over City’s new man Gonzalez

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is confident he has secured a gem in Darwin Gonzalez.
Sport
4 hours ago

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr sets his sights on another trophy

Fresh from his second cup trophy in SA with Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup, Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr is seeking a third - and also wants to ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Eric Tinkler lauds Roger de Sa's Nations Cup heroics with Egypt

Eric Tinkler has lauded the work of another SA coach on a top stage after long-time playing and coaching buddy Roger de Sa helped manager Carlos ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Egyptian victories could put Pitso in a red hot spot Sport
  2. ‘Togetherness’ — Marcus Rashford hails Cape Town City team spirit Soccer
  3. Warriors win Compact Cup, but what was it all about, actually? Soccer
  4. Far East Rand Hospital says Jabu Mahlangu 'was not admitted' after crash Soccer
  5. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...