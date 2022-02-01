Eric Tinkler lauds Roger de Sa's Nations Cup heroics with Egypt

Eric Tinkler has lauded the work of another South African coach on a top stage after long-time playing and coaching buddy Roger de Sa helped manager Carlos Queiroz steer Egypt to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals.

Record seven-time champions Egypt meet tournament hosts Cameroon — second-highest on the list of Nations Cup winners with five titles — in a clash of giants at Olembe Stadium on Thursday night.

De Sa is titled Egypt’s “coach”, and while he is an effective assistant to manager Queiroz the South African has said he handles much of the team training.

After an unconvincing group stage, Mo Salah-inspired championship juggernaut Egypt have put behind them the jitters of a repetition of their nightmare 1-0 last-16 shock to Bafana Bafana as hosts in 2019. The Pharaohs saw off in-form Ivory Coast on penalties in the last-16 then powered to a 2-1 extra-time win against Morocco in a high-class quarterfinal, Liverpool star Salah going to his second tournament goal.

Cape Town City coach Tinkler, a winner of the Afcon with Bafana in 1996, was a national teammate of De Sa. The pair — De Sa as coach and Tinkler as assistant — set up strong youth structures at Bidvest Wits in the 2000s, and steered Orlando Pirates to the 2013 Caf Champions League final, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Cairo giants Al Ahly.

“It’s fantastic to see our coaches doing well,” Tinkler raved of De Sa breaking ground internationally with Egypt, after the success of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane winning five trophies in just over a year at Al Ahly.

“Roger has always been a good friend with Queiroz. Their relationship dates back to when Queiroz coached Bafana [ 2001-2002], and Roger was a goalkeeper in the team, and then became his assistant.

“Queiroz roped Roger in [as an assistant coach] for Portugal when he led them here at the 2010 World Cup. I think Roger’s coaching style has been based on what he’s learnt from Queiroz.

“So Roger becoming Queiroz’s Egypt assistant didn’t come as a surprise to me. I was with Roger when he got the news from Queiroz, and he had to pack a bag and leave in the space of two or three days. So he didn’t have a lot of forewarning about the job.

“And I know it’s been a tough job because they got there and had qualification matches, then the Arab Cup, and then straight to the Afcon.