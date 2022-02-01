Kaizer Chiefs and PSL agree to arbitrator to be appointed by Safa

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have agreed to an arbitrator in the case regarding the two matches the club failed to honour in December amid an outbreak of Covid-19 infections, with the SA Football Association (Safa) set to appoint the senior counsel.

Of the three candidates put forward, Chiefs nominated Nassir Cassim SC and Hilton Epstein SC, TimesLIVE is informed. The PSL nominated Cassim. The third option was William Mokhari SC.

Safa will make an appointment if the two parties cannot agree on an arbitrator. Given both nominated Cassim, the advocate who handled the arbitration in the matter of Ajax Cape Town's ineligible player Tendai Ndoro in the 2017-18 season, referring it to Fifa, he is set to be adopted.

Dates of February 7 to 11, pending initial meetings between the legal representatives of the two parties and the arbitrator, have been revealed for the beginning of the arbitration process.

Chiefs and the PSL had been set a deadline of Monday to agree on an arbitrator.

Amakhosi applied on December 3 to have four matches in that month postponed due to an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19, which grew to over 50 cases, and which the club said required them to shut down their headquarters at Naturena and send staff, players and coaches to isolate.

The application was rejected by the PSL's football department, then referred to the executive committee, which also turned it down. Chiefs have appealed against that decision at arbitration at Safa.

Amakhosi have been charged by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu to appear before a disciplinary committee over the two matches they failed to honour at home to Cape Town City and away against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The DC has been postponed to February 25 to allow the arbitration to be completed.

TimesLIVE