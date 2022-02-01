Soccer

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr sets his sights on another trophy

01 February 2022 - 16:33 By Marc Strydom
Warriors coach Dylan Kerr and his players celebrate winning the DStv Compact Cup final against Coastal United at FNB Stadium on January 29 2022.
Warriors coach Dylan Kerr and his players celebrate winning the DStv Compact Cup final against Coastal United at FNB Stadium on January 29 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Fresh from his second cup trophy in SA with Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup, Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr is seeking a third — and also wants to defend the 2020-21 Nedbank Cup title he won with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

TTM beat Chippa United 1-0 in the 2021 final at Free State Stadium, shortly before the Limpopo team ended the Covid-19-extended DStv Premiership campaign in 12th place. They were promptly renamed Marumo Gallants by their new owners in the off-season.

In bizarre circumstances, Kerr worked for an extended period from the stands without a work permit at TTM, finally finding his way on to the bench for the Nedbank final. Then he and Gallants could not agree a contract renewal.

He joined 14th-placed Swallows in early December, who will get a break from the pressure of their Premiership relegation battle meeting GladAfrica Championship outfit TS Sporting in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

“I want to win this game because I'm the current cup-holder with TTM, now Marumo Gallants,” said Kerr, whose compilation Warriors  beat Coastal United in Saturday's final of the vote-for-line-ups Compact Cup at FNB Stadium.

“It's up to the players. The Nedbank Cup is a prestigious tournament and to win it you've got to get past the teams from the GladAfrica, and we've got a tough game against Sporting.

“But I've got faith in what the players can do, and it's going to be a headache to pick the starting XI.”

The weekend's Nedbank last-32 round brings a return to domestic football in SA after the break for Christmas and the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It's been three weeks of midseason football. We've had a lot of trialists — today we had 36 players at training, last week we had 42. It doesn't help the situation when you've got so many coming to training, and you don’t know all the faces.

“But today [Monday] was a fantastic training session — all about working hard and seeing who can be included in the squad to meet TS Sporting.

“I think Sporting's priority will be that they are third-bottom in the GladAfrica. But it's cup football. I've just played in a cup final in the DStv Compact Cup and you just want to win.”

Swallows went to the break showing signs of improvement in their play under Kerr, but still battling with just one win in six league matches.

READ MORE

Warriors win Compact Cup, but what was it all about, actually?

Warriors were the winners of the puzzling DStv Compact Cup exhibition tournament with a 2-1 final win against Coastal United at FNB Stadium on ...
Sport
3 days ago

Khune: Compact Cup run 'gave me hope' of getting Kaizer Chiefs place back

Kaizer Chiefs' stalwart goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says being voted into the starting line-up of DStv Compact Cup side Amabutho "gave me hope", and ...
Sport
4 days ago

Kerr on the prowl for a striker who can get injured Birds soaring again

New coach Dylan Kerr has set a target of drastically increasing Swallows FC's goal scoring as one of his main tasks for the second half of the season.
Sport
3 weeks ago

PSL coaches whose futures could be in jeopardy next month

Six of the 16 top-flight clubs have made coaching changes already this season and it can be expected that there will be more casualties before May’s ...
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Egyptian victories could put Pitso in a red hot spot Sport
  2. ‘Togetherness’ — Marcus Rashford hails Cape Town City team spirit Soccer
  3. Warriors win Compact Cup, but what was it all about, actually? Soccer
  4. Far East Rand Hospital says Jabu Mahlangu 'was not admitted' after crash Soccer
  5. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...