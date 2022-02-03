Soccer

Baxter: Covid-19 nightmare denied Chiefs chance to pressurise Sundowns

03 February 2022 - 15:16 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter wants to put a 'nightmare December' behind him.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter wants to put a 'nightmare December' behind him.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Stuart Baxter has rued Kaizer Chiefs' nightmare Covid-19 outbreak in December, a repercussion of which was that a club that had appeared capable of pressurising runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be denied that opportunity.

Chiefs, under a new coach in Baxter in the former Bafana boss's second stint, and with multiple new signings, battled for fluency at the start of 2021-22.

They entered December hitting near-metronomic form that was reminiscent of how Amakhosi would grind out results when Baxter oversaw two doubles in three years in 2012-13 and 2014-15. Amakhosi had suffered two defeats, won seven games and drawn one in 10 league matches when the club was hit by 31 cases of Covid-19, which grew to more than 50.

Chiefs did not honour two games — at home to Cape Town City and away against Lamontville Golden Arrows. Somehow, derailed by multiple players and coaching staff — including Baxter — positive or isolating, they won two and lost one before the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break.

“I think that it would be easy for me to grasp that as an excuse,” Baxter said. “Global football has been suffering. What I would say is that many leagues have been learning as they have gone along. They've made a ruling and then they've realised, 'We've got to be more flexible than that'.

“I would just hope that we can do that in SA. And I realise there's arbitration and all these things so I can't say too much. But I would hope that would be what comes out of this — that we move along with the knowledge we have of the situation.

“I don't think there's anybody in the Premiership who had anywhere near what we had. But there have been clubs who had their games postponed and rearranged.

Baxter on Chiefs’ frugal transfer window: ‘One club holds all the trump cards’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has admitted "one team having all the trump cards" in the transfer market means Kaizer Chiefs have to be more ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I hope that we get to that point. If we don't we'll have to deal with it. I'm not going to use it as an excuse. “But it would have been absolutely nice to have played those games and to exact a bit more pressure on Sundowns, because at the moment they're playing with no-one breathing down their necks.

“Chiefs — and it is hypothetical, because you have to play the games — potentially could have been doing that.”

Chiefs have taken the Premier Soccer League executive committee's rejection of their application to have their matches in December postponed to arbitration at the SA Football Association.

The events of December have left the underachieving giants — desperate for silverware from six seasons without it — salvaging their campaign, and Chiefs might be left always wondering what might have been.

“I hope not,” Baxter said. “I hope I'm big and ugly enough to put that behind me no matter what happens. I don't want to carry that stone. I'll put that down if it goes that way. And then I just hope that whatever comes out of it we learn and we adapt.”

Chiefs return from the break with their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on February 12.

In the league, Amakhosi have slipped to fourth place, 16 points behind leaders Sundowns and facing losing the chance to regain six of those points once their arbitration and disciplinary committee hearing into the two matches they missed have been completed.

They make their Premiership return on Tuesday February 15 against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.

McCarthy on Sithebe and Chiefs issue: 'You don't want to get bitten on the backside'

Benni McCarthy has taken a more circumspect approach than his AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu regarding Siyethemba Sithebe reportedly signing a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs respond to claim they did not ‘take the conversation further’ to sign Mokoena

Kaizer Chiefs says if their discussions were unsuccessful to lure Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United to Naturena, that does not mean they did not ...
Sport
1 week ago

Kaizer Chiefs and PSL agree to arbitrator to be appointed by Safa

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League have agreed to an arbitrator in the case regarding the two matches the club failed to honour in December ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Baxter on Chiefs’ frugal transfer window: ‘One club holds all the trump cards’ Soccer
  2. Eric Tinkler lauds Roger de Sa's Nations Cup heroics with Egypt Soccer
  3. ‘Togetherness’ — Marcus Rashford hails Cape Town City team spirit Soccer
  4. McCarthy on Sithebe and Chiefs issue: 'You don't want to get bitten on the ... Soccer
  5. Mngqithi: Sundowns let Liverpool signing Diaz and Real star Vinícius slip away Soccer

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...