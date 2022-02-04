Soccer

Swallows coach Kerr: Birds can soar in top half of the table

04 February 2022 - 15:45 By Nick Said
Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr during the Nedbank Cup launch in Sandton on February 1 2022.
Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr during the Nedbank Cup launch in Sandton on February 1 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Dylan Kerr believes Swallows FC have the potential to fight at the top end of the table as he seeks to reignite the fortunes of the club in the second half of the DStv Premiership campaign.

Birds coach Kerr will lead them in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against GladAfrica Championship side TS Sporting on Saturday.

The Englishman has a reputation as a ‘fireman coach’, drafted in to quell the flames after helping Black Leopards, Baroka FC and TTM beat relegation in each of the last three seasons.

But his unexpected victory with the latter in the 2021 Nedbank Cup final proves he is also someone who can help teams fight for silverware, and he believes that is possible with the Birds.

“After being at three clubs, and for a variety of reasons we never progressed further, I don’t want that to happen at Swallows,” Kerr told TimesLIVE.

“I want to start a preseason at a club, and I want to start challenging Mamelodi Sundowns like Steve Barker at Stellenbosch is doing, like Royal AM are doing.

“Like other teams that you may not necessarily expect to see in that top four, I believe Swallows can be there as well.”

The Soweto side have played six games since Kerr replaced Brandon Truter, though he has only sat on the bench for one of those after a long wait for his work permit.  Swallows managed six points in that run, having only collected eight from the 12 games up to his arrival.

Kerr says the first thing he had to fix was the morale of the players, and with little time on the training pitch due to hectic fixture schedule, there was not much time for anything more.

“It was about lifting morale, bringing back smiles to the faces and getting the belief back into the players. And getting the trust back in the players.

“The biggest thing was the energy and the enthusiasm, it wasn’t there. I would say I am 80% happy at the six performances and 20% disappointed.

“When I came to the club they were rock bottom. They had scored three goals and had eight points. We played six games in 17 days, which was horrendous. I had never heard of a fixture list as bad as that. 

“We should have won at least five of those six games, but because they didn’t know me and I didn’t know them, I was relying on information from other coaches.

“Plus I spent five of those games in the stands, whereas if I had been on the bench I would have been able to get the message across to possibly win the games.”

Kerr believes Swallows will turn the corner. “If we continue to try and play that way, I think there will be a bright future and a rewriting of a historic Swallows legacy,” he said. 

READ MORE

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr sets his sights on another trophy

Fresh from his second cup trophy in SA with Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup, Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr is seeking a third - and also wants to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Khune: Compact Cup run 'gave me hope' of getting Kaizer Chiefs place back

Kaizer Chiefs' stalwart goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says being voted into the starting line-up of DStv Compact Cup side Amabutho "gave me hope", and ...
Sport
1 week ago

Kerr on the prowl for a striker who can get injured Birds soaring again

New coach Dylan Kerr has set a target of drastically increasing Swallows FC's goal scoring as one of his main tasks for the second half of the season.
Sport
4 weeks ago

PSL coaches whose futures could be in jeopardy next month

Six of the 16 top-flight clubs have made coaching changes already this season and it can be expected that there will be more casualties before May’s ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Baxter on Chiefs’ frugal transfer window: ‘One club holds all the trump cards’ Soccer
  2. McCarthy on Sithebe and Chiefs issue: 'You don't want to get bitten on the ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi: Sundowns let Liverpool signing Diaz and Real star Vinícius slip away Soccer
  4. WATCH | Steve Komphela's powerful tribute to Butana, critique of politics of ... Soccer
  5. Legendary rugby, soccer and boxing commentator Dumile Mateza dies Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...