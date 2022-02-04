Soccer

Tuks provide first surprise over Chippa as football returns with Nedbank Cup

04 February 2022 - 18:06 By Nick Said
Samuel Julies of University of Pretoria (left) is challenged by Siphesihle Mkhize of Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup last-32 match at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on the February 4 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

University of Pretoria scored two goals in a minute late in the game to seal a 2-0 victory over last year’s beaten finalists Chippa United and ensure the first surprise of the 2022 Nedbank Cup last-32 at a wet Tuks Stadium on Friday.

Second-tier AmaTuks took the lead on 80 minutes when Siyanda Msani’s excellent delivery from the left was headed home by defender Lulama Maqoko for his first goal in professional football.

Just as Chippa were coming to terms with going behind, they conceded a second within a minute when goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali dallied on the ball and was robbed by Kamogelo Pheeane, who provided a composed finish into the empty net.

It is delight for AmaTuks, who were famously beaten finalists in the competition as a second-tier side in 2009 when current coach Tlisane Motaung was still a student at the university.

But for Chippa it is a poor way to start the year and while their focus will no doubt be on moving away from the DStv Premiership relegation zone in the coming weeks, a run in the cup could have built some confidence in the squad.

Both teams looked rusty in their first fixture in six weeks after the long break for the festive season and Africa Cup of Nations, but Chippa will have little time to dwell on the result as they prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the league on Monday.

The match was halted for an bour on 15 minutes after lightning around the ground made conditions dangerous for the players.

Before that, AmaTuks’ signing Thabang Sibanyoni had a golden chance to put his side ahead on debut. He won possession on the edge of the box and found himself one-on-one with Mtshali.

But Sibanyoni, who was released by Sekhukhune United in the January transfer window, seemed indecisive over whether to shoot or pass, and that allowed Mtshali to dive at his feet and smother the danger.

Chippa had two excellent headed opportunities in the second half, both from corners, as first Veluyeke Zulu put his effort wide of the post and then debutant Ronald Pfumbidzai steered the ball over the crossbar.

Substitute Mogakolodi Ngele drilled a low 30-yard shot wide for the visitors, while at the other end veteran midfielder Samuel Julies forced a good save from Mtshali.

But two goals in 60 seconds settled the tie and perhaps deservedly so in the favour of the home side.

