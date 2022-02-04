WATCH | Teko Modise says Papi Zothwane 'one of the best' players of PSL era

“I have never said this to him, but he was one of the best midfielders that I have seen play in the PSL,” said Modise, who was the poster boy of Bafana during the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup and 2010 Fifa World Cup.

“I tried to be better than him, but it was tough because we were playing in the same position, even in the national team. At his peak, I honestly don’t think there is a midfielder who could compete with him.”

Modise, speaking to Zothwane at this week's Nedbank Cup launch, thanked his fellow midfielder for pushing him to become a better player.

“I knew that even if I brought my A-game, I still had to work hard when coming up against him, because he played football of a higher level. I want to thank him for inspiring players like us, at that time we were shy or too proud to say it, but you are one of the best players I played against,” Modise told Zothwane.

In response, Zothwane said Modise also brought the best out in him.

“I can write a book about Tsholofelo [Modise],” Zothwane said.

“Teko is one of the players in the PSL who I looked up to, because he would give me a hard time whenever we played against each other.

“He was always on top of his game and he had a huge drive to stay at the top. We shared a lot of information when he came into the national team at the Cosafa Cup, even though we were playing for different teams and competing for the same position.

“It was difficult to play against him, but I am grateful because he brought out the best in me. I followed him until he reached the peak of his career and I was happy to see him carry on with his football career.

“For him to retire the way he retired shows that he played his part in SA football and he must be respected.”