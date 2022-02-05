Pitso's weakened Ahly beat Monterrey to reach another Club World Cup semi

Mosimane, who has won five trophies at Ahly since his move there from Mamelodi Sundowns in September 2020, is always aware that Africa’s club of the 20th century need to perform on the big stages such as the Caf Champions League and Club World Cup.

He went into the tournament under a measure of pressure despite enjoying the favour of club president Mahmoud El-Khatib. Mosimane had to play academy players in Egypt's new League Cup due Covid-19 cases and missing big players on national duty for finalists the Pharaohs at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), and exited after four draws and a defeat.

Exacerbating a difficult preparation was Fifa's controversial scheduling clash with Sunday's Afcon final between Egypt and Senegal in Yaounde, Cameroon. It meant Ahly had to play their first match of the Club World Cup missing six big players. Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau also was ruled out through injury.

Against Palmeiras, Ahly will have their Pharaohs stars back. However the national players will be battling the effects of travel and tough competition at the Afcon that saw Egypt play to extra time in all three matches of their last-16 win against Ivory Coast, quarterfinal win against Morocco and semifinal victory against hosts Cameroon.

Mosimane, though, will be plotting another win against the great Brazilian club, which would see Ahly reach the final, most likely against Chelsea. That would make the Red Devils just the second African finalists at the Club World Cup since TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo in 2010.