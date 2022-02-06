Kerr admits there is still work to do to bring the players fully up to speed after Swallows win

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr hopes his team will take confidence from their dominant performance in the 2-1 Nedbank Cup Last 32 win over second-tier TS Sporting on Saturday, but admits there is still work to do to bring the players fully up to speed.

The Birds were hugely impressive up to the final third, where they wasted numerous opportunities to win by a much greater margin, but Kerr believes the match sharpness and belief within the team will return following what was just a second win in their last 20 games in all competitions for the side.

Swallows trailed 1-0 at the break, but Kerr made three changes at halftime that proved the difference, bringing in goalscorer Ruzaigh Gamildien, winger Dillon Solomons and the impressive Sphesihle Mbhele for his debut. All three had a hand in the winner.

“Training is very different to playing games when it comes to fitness levels and at halftime I knew in my head that we needed to change it. And the three changes worked,” Kerr said. He added praise for Mbhele, who played both matches for the victorious Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup, but took his bow in a Swallows shirt. “He was absolutely fantastic,” Kerr said.

“That is his third senior game, but as I said to the chairman [David Mogashoa], I am going to bring him in to give him that confidence. If he keeps his feet on the floor and his head out the clouds, and listens to good people, then he has a very bright future.” Kerr also had praise for Mbulelo Wambi, who he has converted to right-back following the exit from the club of Thabo Matlaba.

“He is not a right-back, he is a central midfielder. But when I see in training how good he is ... the only disappointment was his crossing, which was poor. But his defending was outstanding, and he will get better. Everybody was panicking because Matlaba left, but I didn’t want to sign anybody else because I have good players who I know can do a job.”

What will be worrying for Kerr are the wasted opportunities by his forward. Swallows had no trouble carving Sporting open, but failed to convert on numerous occasions. “We will view the clips and I am going to sit down with them one-on-one and show them where they are going wrong and what they could do better.

“Strikers need confidence, if they have that then every time they touch the ball it will end up in the back of the net. Yes, we hit the post twice, but we have to do better.”

Swallows are next in action away at Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership clash on February 16.

