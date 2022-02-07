Senegal in party mode after Africa Cup of Nations victory

Senegal erupted in celebration on Sunday night after its soccer team overcame Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations, giving the West African country its first tournament win after decades of heartbreaking near misses.

Cheers, car horns and fireworks greeted the final whistle in the seaside capital Dakar after a hard-won victory in a penalty shootout that in an instant erased Senegal's reputation as one of Africa's underachieving footballing nations. Thousands took to the streets. People waved flags from the sunroofs of speeding cars. Onlookers hugged and cried. Dozens ran onto a beach in a northern suburb, screaming to the night sky.

"Senegal has lost so many trophies in the final. This is a relief. Finally, we have it," said Pape Malick Diba, a 31-year-old trader who danced with friends at a fanzone in Dakar where supporters struggled to see the screens through the crowds. These were rare scenes of collective rapture for Senegalese soccer fans who have seen their fair share of sporting heartache, and who in the past two years have suffered the restrictions and economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senegal lost to Algeria in the final of the last tournament in 2019, but entered this year's competition as favourites. Their squad is full of stars from some of Europe's top clubs, most famously Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty in Sunday's shootout in Cameroon's capital Yaounde after missing a chance from the spot during regular time.

The victory ends a history of tough losses. In 2002 Senegal narrowly missed the opportunity to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, losing to Turkey in extra time. That year it also lost in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. In the 2018 World Cup it was eliminated at the group stage under a new rule that penalised it for receiving more yellow cards than group rival Japan. On Sunday those memories were forgotten.

Mane scored the winning spot-kick as Senegal claimed a first Africa Cup of Nations title with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over seven-times winners Egypt following a 0-0 draw in the decider in Yaounde. Mane had missed an early penalty in the game, but stepped up to make history for the west African nation, and banish the memories of their 2019 failure when they lost the final to Algeria.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen in the shootout to allow Mane the chance to seal the win and gain just reward for Senegal, who had been by far the better side in the final but spurned many opportunities to win the game. Egypt had their goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal to thank for getting them into the shootout at the Stade d'Olembe as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions.

There may be some poetic justice for Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who was captain of the side in 2002 when they lost the final on penalties to Cameroon after a goalless draw, having missed his kick in the shootout. Egypt, who had to do without suspended coach Carlos Queiroz in the dug-out, battled to get into the game and created only half-chances, with their talisman Mohamed Salah largely ineffective.

Salah was in tears at the end, having also lost the 2017 final to Cameroon and seeing his Liverpool team mate Mane seal his fate this time round. Senegal fluffed the chance for an early lead when Mohamed Abdelmonem’s late, reckless challenge brought down left back Saliou Ciss. Salah had a lengthy conversation with Gabal before Mane stepped up to take the spot-kick. The latter went for power straight down the middle of the goal, but his effort was saved, the 10th penalty miss in the tournament. Ismaila Sarr’s trickery down the right wing caused more early problems for Egypt and his low cross was narrowly missed by Mane at the back post on two occasions.

Egypt finally caused some alarm in the Senegal box when Salah cut inside off the right and forced a good save from Mendy. The pattern of play continued in the second half with Senegal doing most of the attacking, and both Famara Diedhiou and Mane were denied by Gabal in quick succession. Marwan Hamdi flashed a header wide at the other end, while in the first half of extra time, Gabal again made a fine stop to deny substitute Bamba Dieng.

"Joy and tears because it is a historic victory," said Senegal President Macky Sall when asked for his reaction on national television.

"For 60 years our country has been seeking this. Well, we have done it today."

TimesLIVE