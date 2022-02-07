Sundowns forced to take their Champions League match against Al-Hilal to Royal Bafokeng

Mamelodi Sundowns will play their first match of the Caf Champions League group stages against Sudanese side Al-Hilal Omdurman at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Friday.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has banned most stadiums on the continent from hosting continental club and international matches as they roll out new venue compliance regulations.

This has the potential to throw next month’s World Cup qualifiers into disarray and has left clubs scrambling to find alternative venues for the restart of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup this weekend.

Sundowns has been affected as there are renovations to the main dressing rooms at Loftus, but reasons for the disapproval of Lucas Moripe Stadium are not immediately available.

“This is because of the standards that Caf has put in place, but it is not starting now with Sundowns,” said SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

“That’s why you see Malawi, Namibia, Lesotho and other neighbouring countries have already indicated they want to play their home matches here in SA.

“Caf has put in place new standards and countries have to comply, most of the dressing rooms and other issues do not meet the set criteria, but from an SA perspective we are working with the venues to ensure we fully comply.

“Sundowns have asked us to tell them what they need to do so that Loftus and Lucas Moripe Stadiums are fully compliant, because those are their designated home grounds.”

Stadium Management CEO Bertie Grobbelaar said they have been approached by some countries who want to host their matches in SA.

Stadium Management manages FNB, Orlando and Dobsonville stadiums which Grobbelaar said are compliant with the new Caf standards.

They will also host the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier between Banyana Banyana and Algeria on February 18 at Orlando Stadium.

“We have been approached by some countries to assist them for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers as there are compliance issues with their own venues.

“During the previous rounds of World Cup qualifiers late last year, we assisted some of the teams. There are discussions but nothing has been finalised or signed with anyone.

In the other match involving an SA, AmaZulu are away to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Saturday where coach Benni McCarthy will be looking for a winning start to the group stages.

In the Caf Confederation Cup, Orlando Pirates are hosting little known JS Saoura from Algeria at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

