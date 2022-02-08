Soccer

'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club World Cup clash

08 February 2022 - 09:39
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has hit out at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa for scheduling the Club World Cup while the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was taking place.

The Club World Cup is now under way in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Afcon final was held in Cameroon on Sunday.

The clash resulted in Al Ahly being without first-choice players due to their participation in the Afcon final against Senegal in Cameroon.

Despite the hurdle, Al Ahly managed to secure a spot in the semifinal with a 1-0 win against CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey FC.

Mosimane's team will face Brazilian giants Palmeiras on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Fifa's Afcon clash could impact Pitso’s Ahly at Club World Cup

Egypt’s progress at the Africa Cup of Nations could come at a heavy cost to its most popular club, dividing fan loyalties as the country awaits a key ...
Sport
1 week ago

Speaking during a post-match press conference on Sunday, Mosimane questioned why the two tournaments were scheduled at the same time.

“If Caf and Fifa arrange games on top of each other, it’s amazing. It’s unbelievable how this happens, it’s like nobody knew when the Cup of Nations was, and nobody knew when the Fifa Club World Cup was. But Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this,” said Mosimane.

Mosimane suggested there was bias in world football against African teams.

“Now we have to play Palmeiras who are rested. We have to play again. Why [do] we have to play Palmeiras in the semifinals, why don’t they also play earlier? What is the criteria?” asked Mosimane.

“Anyway, we’re not politicians, we talk about football, but those are the realities. The scale is not proper when it comes to Africa and Europe, that’s a fact. We can hide it, or prefer not to talk about it, but it’s a fact that’s there,” he added.

READ MORE

'I have given up on Europe': Pitso Mosimane reacts to Fifa coach award snub

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says he has "given up" on Europe after not making the best Fifa men’s coach award shortlist for 2021.
Sport
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium

The Al Ahly fans in Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium understood the magnitude of their under-strength team’s 1-0 Fifa Club World Cup win against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane to face a familiar foe in Tuesday’s Fifa Club World Cup semifinal

Pitso Mosimane will face a familiar foe in Tuesday’s Fifa Club World Cup semifinal when his Al Ahly side come up against Brazilian outfit Palmeiras.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal Soccer
  2. WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates get surprise boost ahead of Caf Confed Cup group-stage campaign Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane to face a familiar foe in Tuesday’s Fifa Club World Cup semifinal Soccer
  5. Baxter 'serious' about finding a way to start Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Kaizer ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...