'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club World Cup clash
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has hit out at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa for scheduling the Club World Cup while the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was taking place.
The Club World Cup is now under way in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Afcon final was held in Cameroon on Sunday.
The clash resulted in Al Ahly being without first-choice players due to their participation in the Afcon final against Senegal in Cameroon.
Despite the hurdle, Al Ahly managed to secure a spot in the semifinal with a 1-0 win against CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey FC.
Mosimane's team will face Brazilian giants Palmeiras on Tuesday for a place in the final.
Speaking during a post-match press conference on Sunday, Mosimane questioned why the two tournaments were scheduled at the same time.
“If Caf and Fifa arrange games on top of each other, it’s amazing. It’s unbelievable how this happens, it’s like nobody knew when the Cup of Nations was, and nobody knew when the Fifa Club World Cup was. But Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this,” said Mosimane.
Mosimane suggested there was bias in world football against African teams.
“Now we have to play Palmeiras who are rested. We have to play again. Why [do] we have to play Palmeiras in the semifinals, why don’t they also play earlier? What is the criteria?” asked Mosimane.
“Anyway, we’re not politicians, we talk about football, but those are the realities. The scale is not proper when it comes to Africa and Europe, that’s a fact. We can hide it, or prefer not to talk about it, but it’s a fact that’s there,” he added.
🚨 @AlAhlyEnglish head coach @TheRealPitso not pleased with FIFA Club World Cup and AFCON taking place at the same time. 🗣️"Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this" pic.twitter.com/gtsujwK6I2— Front Runner (@FrunSports) February 6, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.