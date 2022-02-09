AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy not ready to throw young Gabonese keeper into the deep end

Veli Mothwa and Neil Boshoff look set to remain number one and two respectively at AmaZulu FC despite young goalkeeper Jean-Noel Amonome recently producing sterling performances for Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Amonome, 24,played all four matches for Gabon in Cameroon, helping The Panthers to make to it to the round of 16 after beating minnows and debutants Comoros 1-0, and holding Ghana 1-1 and Morocco 2-2, despite playing without their inspirational skipper and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was affected by Covid-19.

The Gabonese were eventually eliminated by Burkina Faso 7-6 on penalties in the second round after a 1-1 stalemate in 120 minutes.

Despite Amonome’s heroics at the Afcon, McCarthy insisted there’s lot the young gloveman needs to learn before he throws him into the deep end in the Premier Soccer League and continental club competitions.

“I’m very happy and it’s always nice,” said McCarthy of Amonome’s participation in the Afcon and starring for Gabon.

“But you must remember Veli was also active during the break playing in in the Compact Cup. And Yawa (Amonome) played in the Afcon.

“ I think for the club it’s very beneficial that we had a goalkeeper playing at a high level. But yeah, when you come at a club it’s a different story.

“People work and it’s all about what you do every day in training that makes you play or not play in this team. They (goalkeepers) provide good competition for each other and we’re delighted we have a goalkeeper of the calibre of Amonome.”

The Usuthu coach cautioned against rushing to play the player who signed for the club in 2018.

“He’s still very young,” he said.

“He’s a young boy and he’s got a long future ahead of him. We’re in no rush to throw him in. When he’s ready and we feel that there’s massive change and he’s taken himself to the next level, we’ll definitely play him.

“But at the moment we’ve got good goalkeepers to choose from for all our games.”

AmaZulu, who surprised all and sundry when they finished second with McCarthy in the DStv Premiership last season, are travelling to Morocco where they’ll play their first Group B match against Raja Casablanca at the Stade Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday (9pm).

