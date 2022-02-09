Soccer

FA contacts Rooney over claim he wanted to injure opponent in 2006 match

09 February 2022 - 16:53 By Reuters
Wayne Rooney was thrust into the public eye as a teenager with Everton.
Wayne Rooney was thrust into the public eye as a teenager with Everton.
Image: Reuters

The English Football Association (FA) has sought observations from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney after he said in a recent interview that as a player he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006, British media reported.

The former Manchester United forward Rooney told the Mail On Sunday that he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge because he "wanted to hurt someone".

"I changed my studs before the game," Rooney said.

"I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone."

"The studs were legal," he added.

"They were a legal size. But they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

Rooney and John Terry clashed during the game, with the Chelsea defender receiving treatment.

United lost the match 3-0, with Chelsea winning the league that season.

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs’ arbitration over Covid-19 outbreak postponed to mid-March

Kaizer Chiefs' arbitration regarding two matches the club failed to honour in December has been postponed to March 15 and 16.
Sport
3 hours ago

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy not ready to throw young Gabonese keeper into the deep end

Veli Mothwa and Neil Boshoff look set to remain number ONE and two respectively at AmaZulu FC despite young goalkeeper Jean-Noel Amonome recently ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Banyana embark on a mission to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says their friendly against Zambia this weekend is important because it marks the start of a busy programme ...
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal Soccer
  2. 'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates get surprise boost ahead of Caf Confed Cup group-stage campaign Soccer
  4. McCarthy weighs in on the tension caused by star player Sithebe’s move to ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song