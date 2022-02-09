‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s semi-final loss
Football fans have urged SA-born Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to hold his head high after his side's loss to Brazil’s Palmeiras.
The South American champions beat Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday night in the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Raphael Veiga put Palmeiras ahead in the 39th minute before Dudu added a second in the 49th minute.
Pitso's men will now face the loser of Wednesday's clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Chelsea in Saturday's third place playoff.
The Egyptian giants will be hoping to replicate last year's bronze medal finish.
Pitso had earlier vented his frustration at the Club World Cup taking place at the same time as the Afcon final. The clash of schedules meant Al Ahly was without several first choice players who had played in the final.
The Egyptian giants also had to play an extra game in the competition before facing their South American opponents.
“Now we have to play Palmeiras, who are rested. We have to play again. Why [do] we have to play Palmeiras in the semi-finals. Why don’t they also play earlier? What is the criteria?” asked Mosimane.
“Anyway, we’re not politicians. We talk about football, but those are the realities. The scale is not proper when it comes to Africa and Europe, that’s a fact. We can hide it, or prefer not to talk about it, but it’s a fact that’s there.”
Social media was filled with reactions to the loss, with some claiming Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had “sabotaged” Al Ahly.
Here are some of the reactions:
I won't lie I'm heartbroken by Sir Pitso losing out on the final. No coach deserves it more to reach the final.— Talk Law With Monare (@Setlago_Monare) February 8, 2022
To more attempts Legend 🥂
May you get another bronze and come back stronger. FIFA sabotaged your chances, not lies detected.
Very sad seeing Pitso and Al Ahly lose. Pitso has a big heart. You could see it by him comforting his crying players and his post match interview.— Vuyo (@NdimUVuyo) February 8, 2022
I hope they get a bronze medal.
Pitso is right, something is wrong with FIFA, Egyptians had to compete for Afcon and worldcup almost in the same week. Thats insane.— JAY (@tsakanimsengi) February 8, 2022
It would have been great for Pitso Mosimane's boys , Al Ahly to reach the FIFA Club World cup finals...anyway we move on... pic.twitter.com/2YoWKtPzY4— Millicent _Makhado (@millicentmakhad) February 8, 2022
Pitso knew from the previous match, he won't make the final.— Nelson (@TweeetNelson) February 8, 2022
Most of his best players were playing AFCON just under 48 hours ago
Kaizer chiefs is the only club in Africa that can bring the club world cup to the continent,with respect to al ahly and sir Pitso.#— Jack M (@Jack_Mcsaint) February 8, 2022
