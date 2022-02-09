Soccer

‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s semi-final loss

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 February 2022 - 08:00
Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian side lost to the South American champions Palmeiras.
Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian side lost to the South American champions Palmeiras.
Image: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Football fans have urged SA-born Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to hold his head high after his side's loss to Brazil’s Palmeiras.

The South American champions beat Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday night in the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Raphael Veiga put Palmeiras ahead in the 39th minute before Dudu added a second in the 49th minute.

Pitso's men will now face the loser of Wednesday's clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Chelsea in Saturday's third place playoff.

The Egyptian giants will be hoping to replicate last year's bronze medal finish.

Pitso had earlier vented his frustration at the Club World Cup taking place at the same time as the Afcon final. The clash of schedules meant Al Ahly was without several first choice players who had played in the final.

The Egyptian giants also had to play an extra game in the competition before facing their South American opponents.

“Now we have to play Palmeiras, who are rested. We have to play again. Why [do] we have to play Palmeiras in the semi-finals. Why don’t they also play earlier? What is the criteria?” asked Mosimane.

“Anyway, we’re not politicians. We talk about football, but those are the realities. The scale is not proper when it comes to Africa and Europe, that’s a fact. We can hide it, or prefer not to talk about it, but it’s a fact that’s there.”

Social media was filled with reactions to the loss, with some claiming Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had “sabotaged” Al Ahly.

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE:

'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club World Cup clash

"It’s like nobody knew when the Cup of Nations was, and nobody knew when the Fifa Club World Cup was," said a frustrated Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium

The Al Ahly fans in Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium understood the magnitude of their under-strength team’s 1-0 Fifa Club World Cup win against ...
Sport
2 days ago

OPINION | South Africans excel at Afcon 2021, but when will Bafana follow suit?

It has to be a milestone in SA football that cannot allowed to slip by unnoticed that a South African refereed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates get surprise boost ahead of Caf Confed Cup group-stage campaign Soccer
  3. 'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane to face a familiar foe in Tuesday’s Fifa Club World Cup semifinal Soccer

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song