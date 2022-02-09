‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s semi-final loss

Football fans have urged SA-born Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to hold his head high after his side's loss to Brazil’s Palmeiras.

The South American champions beat Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday night in the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Raphael Veiga put Palmeiras ahead in the 39th minute before Dudu added a second in the 49th minute.

Pitso's men will now face the loser of Wednesday's clash between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Chelsea in Saturday's third place playoff.

The Egyptian giants will be hoping to replicate last year's bronze medal finish.

Pitso had earlier vented his frustration at the Club World Cup taking place at the same time as the Afcon final. The clash of schedules meant Al Ahly was without several first choice players who had played in the final.

The Egyptian giants also had to play an extra game in the competition before facing their South American opponents.

“Now we have to play Palmeiras, who are rested. We have to play again. Why [do] we have to play Palmeiras in the semi-finals. Why don’t they also play earlier? What is the criteria?” asked Mosimane.

“Anyway, we’re not politicians. We talk about football, but those are the realities. The scale is not proper when it comes to Africa and Europe, that’s a fact. We can hide it, or prefer not to talk about it, but it’s a fact that’s there.”

Social media was filled with reactions to the loss, with some claiming Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had “sabotaged” Al Ahly.

Here are some of the reactions: