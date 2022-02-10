How Gomes 'appropriately managed a top-class player' in epic encounter with Salah

Victor Gomes says he assessed the situation and found a way to “manage a top-class player in a way I thought would be deemed appropriately responsible” when he offered to hand his whistle to Egypt's star player Mohamed Salah in Sunday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Gomes became the first South African to referee a Nations Cup final and the reviews were that he handled Senegal's penalties win against Egypt with aplomb at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday night. He was assisted by SA's Zakhele Siwela and Souru Phatsoane of Lesotho.

At one point Salah complained to the referee, who, with his trademark flamboyance so well known to South Africans, offered the Liverpool star and global playing giant his cards and whistle in a symbolic gesture.

“I respect all the players I officiate with, and I don't like to talk about decisions I make on the field. However, I do like to highlight some points for educational purposes,” Gomes said in a press conference at Safa House on Thursday which feted the referee and Siwela for their achievements.

“Football has evolved tremendously in the past 10 to 20 years. The players have evolved, if you look at the salaries they earn, and they are highly respected. We are talking about top players [who play for clubs] around the world, not only in Africa.