MaMkhize swoops to sign Ricardo Nascimento at Royal AM

Royal AM have signed Brazilian centreback Ricardo Nascimento from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The wealthy Durban club made the announcement in the form of a video on their official Facebook account featuring flamboyant owner Shauwn Mkhize welcoming the left-footed defender to the club.

“Guys, I have yet another surprise for you. I'm trying to make sure the team Royal AM is strengthened,” Mkhize said.

“I've started with wingers, fast-paced. I went from the wingers to the strikers. And now I'm coming to the core — I'm strengthening my defence.

“Nascimento, bem-vindo ao [welcome to] Royal AM.”