Sundowns far from convincing in narrow win against Al-Hilal

Themba Zwane scored early to provide Mamelodi Sundowns with a winning start to their Caf Champions League group phase campaign, as they got the better of Sudan’s Al Hilal 1-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Friday.

Sundowns’ high-pressing game proved the difference in their opening Group A clash as they forced Al Hilal into an early mistake that Zwane wasted no time finishing for an eighth-minute lead.

Pavol Safranko’s pressing forced an errant back-pass from the Sudanese that fell perfectly for Zwane to run onto and score with just the goalkeeper to beat.

But if they thought that would be the start of an easy evening’s work, it was certainly not the case as Sundowns had to hang on in the end for their three points.

The SA champions have made it clear their ambition is to win this season’s Champions League but on the evidence of Friday’s game there is much to do before next week’s trip to Egypt.

They looked overwhelmed at times dealing with the Sudanese club’s set pieces, had to clear off the line right near the end of the match and also lost Gaston Sirino to a suspected broken nose midway through the first half.

Sirino was hit flush on the nose by Abubakar Mugadam in an accidental clash of heads but it was immediately apparent he had broken his nose and the Uruguayan was stretchered off to be replaced by Thapelo Morena.

Sirino has come into the game in a rich vein of form, seemingly past his sulks of the last months at a deal to sign for Cairo giants Al Ahly falling through, and having impressed the coaching staff since returning from the Christmas holidays.

Morena might have got a second goal for Sundowns with a breakaway, again his speed proving crucial, but he was indecisive in front of goal and tackled at the vital moment when he had just the goalkeeper to beat.

Failure to grab a second goal meant Sundowns continued to be under pressure. Al Hilal overcame the altitude and some cramping late in the game to almost grab a last-gasp equaliser, when Waledien Khbeir had his header cleared off the line and then when Ibrahim Mustapha shanked a chance wide.

Their surprising attacking initiative was reflected in a 14-2 corner account in favour of the visitors.