Benni McCarthy: AmaZulu will make it difficult for Raja Casablanca

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is aiming to have a good start in the Caf Champions League group stage by humbling a team Usuthu view as the most difficult in their group.

Usuthu face three-time former Champions League winners in Raja Casablanca in Morocco at the Stade Mohammed V on Saturday night (9pm). McCarthy vowed that Usuthu would give their best to get a win in the Durban club’s maiden appearance in any of the Caf interclub competitions.

The former Bafana Bafana striker accepted that Raja are probably their toughest opponents in Group B, which also contains Guinean giants Horoya AC and ES Setif of Algeria.

“It’s probably the most difficult match that we’ll face in our group and we have to be 100% concentrated when we play against such a team,” McCarthy said.

“But I know and we have watched some matches of Raja and we’ve seen their strength, and where they’re very good and very difficult.”

Playing in an empty stadium will come as huge relief for Usuthu, McCarthy added.

“What will help us a lot is that when you play Raja Casablanca and they have their fans it becomes almost impossible for teams to beat them. The fact that they don’t have fans in the stadium will make the task a bit easier for us.

“I’m not saying that because of the fans they’re a great team. They’re great with the fans or without them, but for us it will help not having to block out the noise and everything that the fans give them to push forward.

“We want to be one of the teams to go through to the next round in this group and if you have to do that sometimes you have to overcome the best teams.

“I think the best way to start is to surprise everybody by having a really good first match against Raja. Hopefully when they come to SA (on March 18) we’ll be experienced enough from our first match against them that we can make it difficult for them at home too.”

McCarthy expects a tough match for his team given the relative experience of Raja's players.

“I know Raja have high standards all over the pitch, they have quality players, experienced players who have played in this competition numerous times,” McCarthy said of their opponents, who won the Caf Confederation Cup last season.

“They know what’s expected of them, but like I said, for us it’s our first time and we want to make a name for ourselves.

“We know that in order to make a name and to go as far as possible, sometimes you have to beat the best teams. For us the challenge couldn’t have come any tougher.

“Raja Casablanca is a fantastic team, [with a] very good coach (Belgian Marc Wilmots), so yes, we know what we have to do.

“We’re positive and confident that we can contest and give a good spectacle of a football match. We’re going to make it very difficult for Raja.”