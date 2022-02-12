'Penaldinho has come and gone' — How Victor Gomes became a refereeing swan

“'Penaldinho' has come and gone,” Victor Gomes says of his transition from someone once regarded as the robust, awkward duckling of SA football refereeing to an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final-officiating swan.

Gomes' moment offering Egypt giant Mohamed Salah his cards and whistle in Sunday's final in Yaounde, Cameroon, where Senegal won on penalties, was the equivalent in match officiating to the prose of Allen Ginsberg or William Blake — purest poetry. It went viral, and Gomes now has a global standing.

One of the youngest referees to officiate at SA professional level with his debut at 25 in January 2008, Gomes always had potential, but his over-eager, sometimes bordering on reckless, style was a shock to the system, earning him the nickname “Penaldinho”.

The official whose car had the number plate “Mr Ref” was seen as committing the cardinal sin of aiming for headlines. He made them, and many were not complimentary.

SA refereeing has hit many lows. As the increasingly wealthy Premiership and its teams have made strides in professionalism the unpaid officials with the whistles seemed to be left behind.

Gomes and assistant referee Zakhele Siwela's accomplished performances not just in Sunday's final, but also a tournament where the officiating standard in 52 VAR-assisted matches was mostly strong, seems indicative of an improvement.

“It's with the constant seminars we have at Safa, Caf and Fifa level that we improve,” Gomes said.

“And I humbly ask for people to be more responsible in their reporting in terms of certain incidents. I feel many times the referee is making the correct decision and people don't understand the application of the Laws of the Game, and that's where the problem is.