Pitso's Al Ahly sweep aside Al-Hilal in resounding display for bronze in UAE

If Pitso Mosimane has indeed been offered the reported R2.5m per month deal to renew his contract with Al Ahly then his team's 4-0 defeat of Al-Hilal in the Fifa Club World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday might have sent a message he is worth even more.

In a highlight of a period of trophy-winning at the Egyptian giants that had already sent Mosimane into the stratosphere of African coaching, his team lifted a significant second bronze medal in succession at Fifa's premier club competition with a resounding display of trademark efficiency.

Ahly grabbed the game against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates by the scruff of the neck, and within eight minutes defender Yasser Ibrahim put the Cairo giants ahead. Ibrahim's second came in the 17th. More followed from Ahmed Radwan in the 40th and Amr El Solia in the 64th.

The scoreline suggests a mismatch but the previews had predicted anything but. Asian Football Confederation champions Hilal had enjoyed a good tournament before Saturday's all-Arab playoff.

They thrashed UAE host club Al-Jazira 6-1 in the second round, then even a fresh Chelsea could only beat Hilal 1-0 in the semis.

Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim's line-had included Brazilian Matheus Pereira, Mali international Moussa Mareiga, and Peruvian Andre Carrillo to call on in his attack; and impressive Colombian Gustavo Cuéllar in midfield.

Mosimane has won an Egyptian Cup, two Caf Champions Leagues and two Caf Super Cups since his bombshell move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Ahly in September 2020.