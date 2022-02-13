Soccer

Fabinho strike earns Liverpool battling win at Burnley

13 February 2022 - 18:30 By Reuters
Liverpool's Brazilian player Fabinho celebrates after scoring the solitary goal at Turf Moor.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Brazilian Fabinho's first-half goal earned Liverpool a 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday, as Juergen Klopp's side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points.

The hosts initially coped better with the awful Lancashire conditions, creating more chances than Liverpool, only for their wastefulness to prove costly as midfielder Fabinho bundled in what proved to be the winner five minutes before the break.

Chasing a goal that would have earned Burnley their fourth successive draw, they pumped plenty of long balls forward and crosses into the box in the second half, but failed to create a clearcut chance.

Liverpool dug in defensively, with goalkeeper Alisson standing firm when called upon, to see out a sixth successive win in all competitions.

Victory moved Liverpool on to 54 points from 24 matches and if they win their game in hand on City the gap at the top would be just six points.

Burnley will see this as a missed opportunity and remain rooted to the bottom of the table, seven points from safety, but having played two fewer games than Newcastle United in 17th. 

