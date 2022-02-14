Soccer

City hoping work permits for their foreign contingent arrive in time for Chiefs clash

14 February 2022 - 13:39 By MARK GLEESON
Eric Tinkler, head coach of Cape Town City
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Cape Town City hope work permits for their three new foreigners arrive in time for Tuesday’s home clash against Kaizer Chiefs, otherwise the club will be a bit depleted for an important game.

A clean out at City in the January transfer window proved a shock, but club chairman John Comitis did not hesitate when offers arrived for Abdul Jeleel Ajagun, Fagrie Lakay and Surprise Ralani.

All three have been sold, while Abbubaker Mobara went to AmaZulu and left-back Edmilson Dove had his contract terminated. Shane Roberts was loaned to TS Galaxy and Zimbabwe striker Douglas Mapfumo was sent back to the GladAfrica Championship.

It has left Eric Tinkler’s squad somewhat threadbare, emphasised on Saturday by a shortage of substitutes when they took on Royal AM in the first round of the Nedbank Cup.

City had only seven players on the bench as work permits for new foreign acquisitions — Kajally Drammeh (Gambia), Darwin Gonzalez (Venezuela) and Cameroon defensive midfielder Brice Ambina — failed to come through in time.

The club is anxiously waiting to see whether they will be issued in time to register the players with the Premier Soccer League before the Chiefs’ game, which kicks off at 7.30pm at the Cape Town stadium.

Foreigners must have work permits issued by home affairs before being allowed to register with the league.

City were ahead early against Royal AM but lost 2-1 and were eliminated from the cup, followed hours later on Saturday by Chiefs.

It makes Tuesday’s game important for both Tinkler and his Chefs counterpart Stuart Baxter, who has been under considerable pressure from fans since the 0-1 home loss to TS Galaxy.

City, whose December clash at Soccer City did not take place as Chiefs said they were unable to field a team because of a Covid-19 crisis, have a poor home record against Amakhosi, who have won on their past four league visits to City.

