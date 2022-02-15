Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City settle for a share of the spoils

Kaizer Chiefs' and Cape Town City's mediocre form returning from the domestic break continued as they had to settle for sharing the spoils in toughing out a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both sides had returned from the two-month Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break with disappointments in the Nedbank Cup last-32, and would have wanted to restart the league on a positive note.

Chiefs had lost 1-0 against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Saturday night to exit the cup, which, given Mamelodi Sundowns' huge lead in the Premiership, effectively ended Amakhosi's chances of avoiding extending their silverware drought to seven seasons in 2021-22.

City had returned with a 2-1 Nedbank last-32 defeat to Royal AM in Durban.

Chiefs and City largely cancelled each other out though, and neither could prevail. City coach Eric Tinkler said afterwards that both sides were well structured defensively, and admitted his team were offensively flat for much of the league game.