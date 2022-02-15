Pirates winger Deon Hotto on catching Sundowns in the league: 'It's not over yet'

Orlando Pirates should not give up on the DStv Premiership title race even though they are a monstrous 18 points behind seemingly unstoppable leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Bucs winger Deon Hotto says.

Pirates return to Premiership action from the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff: 7.30pm).

Hotto might get some stick for his view on the treacherous social media platforms.

Strangely enough, as he was talking at Monday evening's Nedbank Cup draw Downs had a 17-point lead over second-placed Pirates, and within hours the Brazilians had been held to an unexpected draw, and just a point gained, against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Just their sixth draw of the season, added to just one defeat, in 21 matches left Downs (48 points) 18 points clear of Pirates.

Bucs (30 points from 19 games) have shown signs of finding form, and they also have two games in hand over the Brazilians, which, translated to maximum points, would see Pirates still 12 points adrift of the Pretoria leaders as the league season approaches its final third.

Hotto, though, was adamant the race is not over just yet.

The Namibian was asked if, given that realistically Pirates are out of the league title race, the Nedbank becomes the Buccaneers focus for the second half of 2021-22.

“No, no, no,” the winger said. “It's not over until it's done.

“You have to believe. But, ja, coming to the Nedbank, it's a cup where we want to go all the way and lift it.”

Asked to confirm if he still believes Pirates have any chance to reel Downs in, Hotto said: “It [the league race] is not guaranteed yet.

“Definitely, yes [Pirates have a chance]. We must have the belief. It [Sundowns' lead] looks unstoppable until it is unstoppable.

“To us, we still have the belief. Seventeen points is a bit difficult, but we'll see at the end.”

Pirates, who saw off AmaZulu 1-0 in the Nedbank last-32 on February 6, were drawn to meet the league's 11th-placed side, Marumo Gallants, away.

Bucs beat Algeria's JS Saoura 2-0 on Sunday to get their Caf Confederation Cup Group B campaign off to a winning start.

That was an impressive fourth win in a row, amid 13 league and cup games with just one defeat, for the Buccaneers.