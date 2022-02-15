Sundowns centreback Lebusa: De Reuck and Onyango doing a good job

Brian Onyango and Rushine de Reuck are doing the job in central defence and Mosa Lebusa knows he has his work cut out for him getting his place back in Mamelodi Sundowns' starting XI when he returns from injury.

Lebusa has resumed training in a difficult season where the left-footed centreback stalwart has played just 11 of the runaway league leaders' 21 DStv Premiership games.

Lebusa said the pairing of Kenyan Onyango and Bafana Bafana star De Reuck — who conceded a rare goal in Downs' 1-1 league draw against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday night — had impressed him as the Brazilians continue to dominate domestic football.

“Brian and 'Roosh' [De Reuck] have been doing well. The games they've played they haven't conceded and that's what we want from the back four, so we can't fault that,” 29-year-old former Ajax Cape Town defender Lebusa said.

“I just have to sit outside and wait for my turn, and when it comes make sure I grab it with both hands. I've also been injured. But the guys who've been playing have done well and we're proud of them.”

Lebusa said he expects to approach match readiness soon.

“I've started training and in the coming weeks I should be OK and up for contention, and then it'll be up to the coaches if they pick me or not,” he said.

“But the way 'Roosh' and Brian are doing is extremely good for the team. We support the guys who are playing, and on top of that they're coming up with points and not conceding, which is what we want as a team. It's good for everyone associated with the club.”

Sundowns meet Sudan's Al Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo in their second Caf Champions League Group A match on Saturday.