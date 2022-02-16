Leslie Sedibe’s case suing Safa and Fifa dismissed from Constitutional Court

Former SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Leslie Sedibe has had his application for an appeal at the Constitutional Court, in a case in which he was suing Safa for reputational damage, dismissed.

This was after Sedibe’s case to sue Safa for R5m failed via the Johannesburg high court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). TimesLIVE understands Sedibe was also suing global ruling body Fifa in the same case.

The case relates to the five-year ban from football and 20,000 Swiss Franc (about R315,000 at the time) fine Sedibe received from Fifa's Independent Ethics Committee on March 14 2016.

This followed the committee's probe into match-fixing in Bafana Bafana's warm-up friendly internationals ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

A Constitutional Court document, of which TimesLIVE has a copy, informs Sedibe's application to appeal has been dismissed.

It states: “The Constitutional Court has considered the application and has concluded that, although there is an adequate explanation for the applicant's delay in bringing the application, there are no reasonable prospects of success on the merits of the application for leave to appeal.

“Condonation must be refused and, as a consequence, the application for leave to appeal fails.”

This was the latest setback in Sedibe's battle to fight his Fifa ban and fine. Last year Sedibe's court effort to attach Fifa’s trademarks in SA was dismissed by the SCA.

Sedibe also had pursued a case in the Johannesburg high court asking for documents he alleged were in possession of Safa to be turned over to Fifa. That matter also appears to have lost momentum.

“He said Safa must give him certain documents. That was a separate application in the Johannesburg high court,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

“Last week we received an email from his lawyers saying they were no longer his lawyers in that matter.”