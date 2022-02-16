Middendorp can crack a smile at last as Maritzburg finally wins a match
It would not be a stretch to assume Ernst Middendorp and his Maritzburg United charges had almost forgotten that winning feeling before they registered their first win since October against a visiting SuperSport United on Tuesday.
United went on a horror run of 11 winless matches — six defeats and five draws — before they snapped out of it with a home 2-1 win over SuperSport at Harry Gwala to move to four points away from the relegation danger zone.
The last time high-fives flew to celebrate a win was on October 23 last year when they narrowly beat visitors TS Galaxy.
But newly signed Zambian hitman Friday Samu came to the rescue for the Team of Choice as the former Green Buffaloes striker opened the scoring, his first in two appearances, before setting up young Rowan Human for the winning goal.
Middendorp’s team had lost 1-0 at home to the same SuperSport in the Nedbank Cup last 32 round last Wednesday but avenged it with this DStv Premiership victory over the Tshwane side.
“We had a sluggish period in the second half where we conceded a goal today,” said Middendorp in reference to Jesse Donn’s equaliser, his first goal for SuperSport.
“We were not 100% aggressive and lacked the total willingness to make the result but definitely in total it is a fully deserved win and we saw a good spirit from our team today.”
Middendorp will have nine days to work on his team before their next Premiership game at home against KwaZulu-Natal rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows on Friday February 25.
“It is all about looking for a proper recover and keeping the momentum in the right direction,” said the German of the almost two-week break. “We will definitely breath a little bit and try to find solutions.
“We have some yellow card suspensions for the next game but of course other players will contribute and jump in and that is our job now in the next days.”
Maritzburg are 12th with 18 points from 19 matches but relegation danger is not far off as a couple of slip-ups could suck them back into the dogfight.
Middendorp bolstered his squad during the January transfer window in a bid to improve his team’s standings.
He has brought in forward Tawanda Macheke from Black Rhinos in Zimbabwe, Johannesburg-born attacking midfielder Genino Palace who joined from Portuguese side Académica De Coimbra, Lucky Baloyi from provincial rivals Royal AM, Cape Verde start Steven Pereira (from UD Oliveirense in Portugal) and Zambian Samu.
Exciting former Royal AM left-footed midfielder Tumelo Njoti and utility defender Nicholus Lukhubeni, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, came in while Bongokuhle Hlongwane, José Ali Meza, Fares Hachi and Richard Zumah exited.
Middendorp has thrown all his new solders them into the deep end and is relatively pleased with how they are responding.
“It is all a bit difficult for everybody coming in such a short space of time and not even a full preseason with us. It does not matter if it is Likhubeni, Samu, Macheke or Pereira, who was playing his first full game today after six to seven months without competitive action after his rapture of Achilles.
“I think everybody contributes in a fantastic way, but not only the players coming in now but the entire unit was very helpful and supportive of each other.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.