Soccer

Middendorp can crack a smile at last as Maritzburg finally wins a match

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
16 February 2022 - 19:24
Ernst Middendorp has bolstered his Maritzburg United squad with as many as seven new recruits as he bids to improve the team's standing in the DStv Premiership.
Ernst Middendorp has bolstered his Maritzburg United squad with as many as seven new recruits as he bids to improve the team's standing in the DStv Premiership.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It would not be a stretch to assume Ernst Middendorp and his Maritzburg United charges had almost forgotten that winning feeling before they registered their first win since October against a visiting SuperSport United on Tuesday.

United went on a horror run of 11 winless matches — six defeats and five draws — before they snapped out of it with a home 2-1 win over SuperSport at Harry Gwala to move to four points away from the relegation danger zone.

The last time high-fives flew to celebrate a win was on October 23 last year when they narrowly beat visitors TS Galaxy.

But newly signed Zambian hitman Friday Samu came to the rescue for the Team of Choice as the former Green Buffaloes striker opened the scoring, his first in two appearances, before setting up young Rowan Human for the winning goal.

Baxter laments Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of clear chances against City

Kaizer Chiefs controlled the game relatively well but did not get enough movement around and service into their front three to turn that into more ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Middendorp’s team had lost 1-0 at home to the same SuperSport in the Nedbank Cup last 32 round last Wednesday but avenged it with this DStv Premiership victory over the Tshwane side.

 “We had a sluggish period in the second half where we conceded a goal today,” said Middendorp in reference to Jesse Donn’s equaliser, his first goal for SuperSport.

“We were not 100% aggressive and lacked the total willingness to make the result but definitely in total it is a fully deserved win and we saw a good spirit from our team today.”

Royal AM move to third spot after tough win over Sekhukhune

Royal AM, who have accumulated 29 points form 18 matches so far, could be leapfrogged from their position on the log by Kaizer Chiefs who played ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Middendorp will have nine days to work on his team before their next Premiership game at home against KwaZulu-Natal rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows on Friday February 25.

“It is all about looking for a proper recover and keeping the momentum in the right direction,” said the German of the almost two-week break. “We will definitely breath a little bit and try to find solutions.

“We have some yellow card suspensions for the next game but of course other players will contribute and jump in and that is our job now in the next days.”

Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City settle for a share of the spoils

Kaizer Chiefs' and Cape Town City's  mediocre form returning from the domestic break continued as they had to settle for sharing the spoils in ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Maritzburg are 12th with 18 points from 19 matches but relegation danger is not far off as a couple of slip-ups could suck them back into the dogfight.

Middendorp bolstered his squad during the January transfer window in a bid to improve his team’s standings.

He has brought in forward Tawanda Macheke from Black Rhinos in Zimbabwe, Johannesburg-born attacking midfielder Genino Palace who joined from Portuguese side Académica De Coimbra, Lucky Baloyi from provincial rivals Royal AM, Cape Verde start Steven Pereira (from UD Oliveirense in Portugal) and Zambian Samu.

Exciting former Royal AM left-footed midfielder Tumelo Njoti and utility defender Nicholus Lukhubeni, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, came in while Bongokuhle Hlongwane, José Ali Meza, Fares Hachi and Richard Zumah exited.

'Yeye' wants amateurs Sinenkani to show character again in last-16 round

Eastern Cape amateurs Sinenkani have caught the eye of Nedbank Cup ambassador Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane.
Sport
1 day ago

Middendorp has thrown all his new solders them into the deep end and is relatively pleased with how they are responding.

“It is all a bit difficult for everybody coming in such a short space of time and not even a full preseason with us. It does not matter if it is Likhubeni, Samu, Macheke or Pereira, who was playing his first full game today after six to seven months without competitive action after his rapture of Achilles.

“I think everybody contributes in a fantastic way, but not only the players coming in now but the entire unit was very helpful and supportive of each other.”

MORE:

City hoping work permits for their foreign contingent arrive in time for Chiefs clash

Cape Town City hope work permits for their three new foreigners arrive in time for Tuesday’s home clash against Kaizer Chiefs, otherwise the club ...
Sport
2 days ago

David vs Goliath as amateurs Mathaithai draw Sundowns, holders Gallants to host Pirates

There will be at least one amateur team in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after the last 16 draw pitted ABC Motsepe League teams Summerfield ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why Mhango might prove impossible to ignore when Pirates face co-coach Ncikazi's former club Arrows

Orlando Pirates’ positive start to their African Confederation Cup group campaign remains overshadowed by a clamour to play Frank "Gabadinho" Mhango, ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motsepe pushes ahead with African Super League Sport
  2. Sundowns taking extended squad to their Champions League base in Egypt Soccer
  3. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  4. Unlucky or time to ‘drop Baxter’? — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ shock Nedbank ... Soccer
  5. Benni McCarthy laments the delaying tactics of AmaZulu's conqueror Raja ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...