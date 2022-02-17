Rulani Mokwena says 'Champions League is a different monster'

Mamelodi Sundowns players will call on their vast continental experience for their back-to-back Caf Champions League group-stage matches against Al-Merreikh of Sudan and Al Ahly of Egypt.

The Brazilians, who have set up base in Egypt for the matches, take on Al-Merreikh at the Al Salam in Cairo on Friday and the Pitso Mosimane-coached Al Ahly next week.

“It is difficult but we have to soldier on. The good thing is that players have a lot of experience when it comes to dealing with these conditions,” said Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena.

“Everything so far has gone according to plan, we are in a very good space and looking forward to what should be an interesting match. Our training session on Wednesday was good and our focus was more on acclimatisation.

“When you speak about acclimatisation, you speak about changing gears because we came from Polokwane where we played against Baroka on Monday.

“From that match, we were not 100% happy with either the result or the performance but you have to change gears and be in the right space mentally for the Champions League.