PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs slayer Tim

He was signed as a player by John Comitis while pursuing his law studies. He graduated as a lawyer and went on to become a top player agent. He now sits as an equal of Comitis as a fellow club owner. Tim Sukazi is the guest on SportsLIVE with BBK and shares thoughts on chowing Chiefs, the Bancane of Bafana Ethan Brooks, the mockery of the buying and selling of clubs and absence of fans from the stadiums.

Listen to the riveting discussion here: