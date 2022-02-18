Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'If a player deserves slack for no goals, it is Shalulile'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is not losing any sleep because star attacker Peter Shalulile has only scored once in his last six matches in all competitions.

The Brazilians take on Sudan's Al-Merrikh in a crucial Caf Champions League group stage clash at the Al Salam in Cairo on Saturday with Shalulile lean on goals. Mokwena said the Namibian hitman deserves some slack.

Shalulile has failed to score against Baroka, Chippa United, Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership and Al-Hilal in the Champions League. His only goal in this period was against Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup.

“I do think that if there is a player who is worthy of some form of slack when there are no goals, it is Peter Shalulile,” said Mokwena from Sundowns' base in Egypt on Friday.

“The reality is that in the absence of the goals what is far more important is the overall contribution that Peter has to the team, and it is not just him but all our front-line and offensive players.

“According to how we play and our tactical culture, there is a bigger contribution than just putting the ball in the back of the net. Of course, it is important for him, Gift Motupa, Themba Zwane, Surprise Ralani, Thabiso Kutumela, Pavol Šafranko to score goals.

“Their job is to assist the team to win football matches and that means they have to assist us by scoring goals. If you look at those six games that he hasn’t scored, the common denominator is the influence of our front-line players.

“They have been helpful in helping us to defend from the top so that we win balls in and around the opposition box. A good example was the goal we scored against Al-Hilal where Šafranko put pressure. We won the ball and Themba scored.

“We believe strongly in the style of our play and the schemes that we adopt and part of our defensive schemes is the contribution from players like Shalulile. Inasmuch as he hasn’t scored I am sure he understands and relishes the opportunity to score again.

“For what he has done last season and this season, if there is a player that you can forgive for going a few games without putting the ball in the back of the net it is Peter Shalulile.”

Mokwena said Downs are up against an experienced side in Al-Merrikh, but are prepared for battle.

“We are expecting a very difficult match against a very experienced side, a side that participates regularly in this space and has experienced players.

“It is a side that is tactically very proficient and with good players in the front line. But we are well prepared, we are very strong and we have a good players ourselves.

“We know it is not going to be easy match because nothing is easy in the group stages of the Champions League. There are no easy games, there are no weaker teams and hopefully we will have a good match on the pitch on Saturday.”