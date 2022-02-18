Tinkler: Cape Town City need consistency to get back into top 8

Cape Town City need to establish some form of momentum to work their way back into the DStv Premiership top eight, coach Eric Tinkler has said ahead of his team’s clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Sunday.

City are yet to win in their return from the two-month domestic recess after a 1-0 Nedbank Cup defeat to Royal AM in KwaZulu-Natal, then a 0-0 league stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

A team that has lost several high-profile players in the transfer market, and in January made strides to beef up the squad again, has battled for fluency in the 2021-22 Premiership.

Tinkler’s side have won three times in their last 10 matches, drawn five and lost two.

The coach was happy with his players’ commitment in a tough draw against Chiefs, but said ninth-positioned City need to find consistency if they are to improve on last season’s seventh placing.

“It was a tough game against Chiefs — both teams coming off a loss in the Nedbank Cup and wanting to restart the league on a positive,” the coach said.

“Both teams were very well-structured defensively, unwilling to give anything away. I don’t think offensively we were at our best.

“Our first touch let us down and transitional play wasn’t quick enough and because of that it allowed Chiefs to get back and organise themselves, and because they played with a back five it became quite difficult to penetrate.

“But we created situations. I was quite happy with the performance from everyone — I thought the intensity and work ethic was a lot better than against Royal AM.