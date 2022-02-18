WATCH | Galaxy and ex-Sundowns star Vuyo Mere on how he contemplated suicide

In a revelation that will add to the discourse about depression and mental health challenges faced by elite athletes, former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Vuyo Mere has opened up about how he contemplated suicide.

Mere, the longest-serving player in the PSL having made his professional debut at Hellenic in 2001, said he entertained the thought of taking his life when he was clubless and without suiters after he was released by Sundowns in 2011.

Professional sportsmen and women around the world, notably Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, are increasingly opening up about the pressures of elite sport.

In a frank interview, Mere disclosed how close he came to ending his life.

“I didn’t leave the house for a few days. I was caged in and on the third day some guys suspected there may be a problem," the Galaxy defender said.

“I told them I had decided to move back to Bloemfontein, but at the same time I didn’t want to return home and become a burden to my parents.

“A few days went by and there was nothing in terms of clubs interested in me. I decided I have had enough, let me take my life.