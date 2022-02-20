Soccer

Paul Ince named Reading interim manager

20 February 2022 - 16:50 By Reuters
Paul Ince was last in charge of Blackpool during the 2013-14 season and has previously managed Milton Keynes Dons and Blackburn Rovers.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has been appointed interim manager of Championship side Reading after the sacking of Serbian Veljko Paunovic, the club has announced.

Ince's appointment came shortly after a 3-2 win over Preston North End, which left Reading in 21st place in the Championship on 26 points after 32 matches, five points above the relegation zone.

Reading were handed a six point deduction with immediate effect in November last year after admitting to exceeding profit and sustainability limits.

They are also under a transfer embargo.

"Former England captain Paul Ince ... has been appointed to take charge of first team affairs on an interim basis alongside academy manager Michael Gilkes, while we embark on the thorough search for a new permanent manager," Reading said.

Ince, whose son Tom plays for Reading on loan from Stoke City, has previously managed Milton Keynes Dons and Blackburn Rovers, and was last in charge of Blackpool during the 2013-14 season.

"The board and I will now work diligently to identify the right candidate to take this club forward," Reading chief executive Dayong Pang said in a statement.

"This work will be done quickly but without undue haste as we fully appreciate the importance of our decision to appoint a new manager at this crucial stage of the campaign."

