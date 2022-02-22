Ellis calls on Banyana to finish the job against Algeria: 'It's not over yet'
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is encouraged with how her team has managed to shake off the cobwebs after a long trip to Algeria.
SA are on the verge of qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Algeria 2-0 in Soweto on Friday in the first leg tie of this final round of qualifiers for the tournament to be held in Morocco in July.
Banyana took the whole weekend to reach Algiers and had their first training session only on Monday ahead of Wednesday's clash at Stade Omar Hamadi but Ellis was pleased with what she saw.
“We settled in really well and did some loosening up in our first training sessions after a very long trip,” said Ellis.
“We also had a stretching session this morning and of course it was encouraging to see the enthusiasm. I was very encouraged by what I saw today at training.”
Banyana have to finish the job in Algiers and cannot afford to squander a 2-0 first-leg lead. Ellis said the next goal has to come from SA for the team to stand a good chance.
“Two nil is a very dangerous score and the next goal is the big goal — we have got to make sure that that goal is our goal to take a little bit of pressure off.”
Banyana were wasteful at Orlando Stadium on Friday and could have wrapped up the match with a few more goals but Ellis said the team has identified concern areas ahead of the second leg.
“I think we gave away a lot of the ball in the first leg.
“We have got to be a little bit more patient and not force play in our build-ups and make sure that we are ready for whatever they throw at us.
“The training sessions we did today were set on both aspects and so we have got to be compact and organised in the first 20 minutes.
“A lot of our players have been in these positions before and a lot of them want to make a mark at tournament level.
“So they know the magnitude of the game. It's not over yet.”
The top four finishers at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations automatically qualify for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.
Ellis has as many as eight European-based players and hopes their overseas experience will carry the team.
Ellis will look to the Spain-based trio of Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting de Gijón) and Eibar’s Noko Matlou, and the Sweden duo of Hildah Magaia (Moron BK) and Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens) to use their overseas’ experience to carry the team over the line.
There is also the Italy-based duo of Refiloe Jane (AC Milan) and Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesol CD) and Belarus-based Lebogang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk) to carry SA’s hopes.
Magaia and Kgatlana scored the goals at Orlando Stadium on Friday.