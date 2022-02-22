Ellis calls on Banyana to finish the job against Algeria: 'It's not over yet'

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is encouraged with how her team has managed to shake off the cobwebs after a long trip to Algeria.

SA are on the verge of qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Algeria 2-0 in Soweto on Friday in the first leg tie of this final round of qualifiers for the tournament to be held in Morocco in July.

Banyana took the whole weekend to reach Algiers and had their first training session only on Monday ahead of Wednesday's clash at Stade Omar Hamadi but Ellis was pleased with what she saw.

“We settled in really well and did some loosening up in our first training sessions after a very long trip,” said Ellis.

“We also had a stretching session this morning and of course it was encouraging to see the enthusiasm. I was very encouraged by what I saw today at training.”