Soccer

Ellis calls on Banyana to finish the job against Algeria: 'It's not over yet'

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
22 February 2022 - 18:27
Banyana Banyana and head coach Desiree Ellis are close to qualification for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations to be played in Morocco in July.
Banyana Banyana and head coach Desiree Ellis are close to qualification for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations to be played in Morocco in July.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is encouraged with how her team has managed to shake off the cobwebs after a long trip to Algeria.

SA are on the verge of qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Algeria 2-0 in Soweto on Friday in the first leg tie of this final round of qualifiers for the tournament to be held in Morocco in July.

Banyana took the whole weekend to reach Algiers and had their first training session only on Monday ahead of Wednesday's clash at Stade Omar Hamadi but Ellis was pleased with what she saw.

“We settled in really well and did some loosening up in our first training sessions after a very long trip,” said Ellis.

“We also had a stretching session this morning and of course it was encouraging to see the enthusiasm. I was very encouraged by what I saw today at training.”

Banyana secure comfortable lead in first leg Awcon win against Algeria

SA take a comfortable 2-0 advantage into the second leg of their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier against Algeria after a gritty ...
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana have to finish the job in Algiers and cannot afford to squander a 2-0 first-leg lead. Ellis said the next goal has to come from SA for the team to stand a good chance.

“Two nil is a very dangerous score and the next goal is the big goal — we have got to make sure that that goal is our goal to take a little bit of pressure off.”

Banyana were wasteful at Orlando Stadium on Friday and could have wrapped up the match with a few more goals but Ellis said the team has identified concern areas ahead of the second leg.

“I think we gave away a lot of the ball in the first leg.

Banyana Banyana's date with destiny awaits in Algeria

Banyana Banyana have a date with destiny when they take on Algeria in the second leg of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Algiers ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We have got to be a little bit more patient and not force play in our build-ups and make sure that we are ready for whatever they throw at us.

“The training sessions we did today were set on both aspects and so we have got to be compact and organised in the first 20 minutes.

“A lot of our players have been in these positions before and a lot of them want to make a mark at tournament level.

“So they know the magnitude of the game. It's not over yet.”

The top four finishers at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations automatically qualify for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Four things Banyana must get right against Algeria

Banyana Banyana find themselves in a must-win situation against Algeria during the leg of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Ellis has as many as eight European-based players and hopes their overseas experience will carry the team.

Ellis will look to the Spain-based trio of Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting de Gijón) and Eibar’s Noko Matlou, and the Sweden duo of Hildah Magaia (Moron BK) and Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens) to use their overseas’ experience to carry the team over the line.

There is also the Italy-based duo of Refiloe Jane (AC Milan) and Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesol CD) and Belarus-based Lebogang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk) to carry SA’s hopes.

Magaia and Kgatlana scored the goals at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

MORE:

Foreign investment could be crucial for SA soccer

A few days ago a friend posted on facebook: Brazil is changing its rules to allow for foreign investment into their local soccer clubs. They hope ...
Sport
2 days ago

Agent: Sithebe at least still allowed to train with McCarthy's AmaZulu squad

Siyethemba Sithebe has at least been allowed to continue training with the AmaZulu senior squad, even though the club has indicated the midfielder ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Al Ahly want fans in their stadium for big Group A match against Sundowns

In a measure of how seriously Al Ahly are taking their Caf Champions League Group A matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns, the club are requesting ...
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Victor Gomes is my buddy now' Soccer
  2. Mokwena confident Sundowns have enough resources to fill Saavedra gap Soccer
  3. Chiefs threatening their longest barren spell after failing to score in opening ... Soccer
  4. Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: ‘Tommy Madigage is an angel protecting me’ Soccer
  5. Al Ittihad of Libya beat Orlando Pirates in Caf Confederation Cup five-goal ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime