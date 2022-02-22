Soccer

Four things Banyana must get right against Algeria

22 February 2022 - 13:48
Banyana Banyana during their training session in preparation for the second leg against Algeria.
Image: SAFA

Banyana Banyana find themselves in a must-win situation against Algeria during the leg of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Algiers on Wednesday.

The South Africans are leading 2-0 from the first leg in Johannesburg, but aggregate defeat will see them miss out on qualification for the continental finals and the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

TimesLive looks at three things they must get right against the tricky Algerians.

Score early

Banyana Banyana are taking a 2-0 lead into this second leg, but this is a dangerous score line because if Algeria scores first they will have upward momentum.

Banyana will have to make sure they are next to score in the game to put pressure on Algeria, who will be desperate to get back in the game.

Acclimatise quickly

After their first training session in Algiers on Monday, coach Desiree Ellis reported the weather in North Africa is on the chilly side, which is different from ummer conditions in SA.

It may be bit challenging for some locally based players to adjust, but the climatic conditions will not be too testing for the nine SA players who are based in Europe and the US.

Keep possession for most of the game and convert chances

In the first match on familiar home conditions, Banyana Banyana were guilty of giving away possession too easily and squandering most chances they created.

To be able to achieve their mission of leaving Algeria with a place in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) secured, they will have to significantly improve on the possession and conversion stakes.

Senior players must step up

Banyana have nine foreign-based players in Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dhlamini, Noko Matlou, Refiloe Jane, Nomvula Kgoale, Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia, who must come to the party.

Most of the responsibility of getting a favourable result will be on the shoulders of senior players like Matlou, Jane, Kgatlana, Motlhalo and Andile Dlamini and Sibulele Holweni, who are based in SA.

