Galaxy's mini-revival continues with valuable point away against AmaZulu

TS Galaxy earned a valuable point away from home in slugging out a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night to continue a gritty escape from last place.

Galaxy followed their crucial 1-0 wins — both away — against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC with a tough draw against Benni McCarthy's Usuthu, making for a solid return of seven points from nine from their three matches on the trot on the road.

Rockets coach Sead Ramovic has beaten some definite shape into his team as he has steered the Mpumalanga side from last place to 13th, with a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel for Galaxy as they enter the final straight of the league season.

Seventh-placed AmaZulu went to their 13th draw of the season.

Usuthu enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the opening half and probed for chances, without breaking through regularly. Xola Mlambo with a shot and Augustine Mulenga with a header forced good saves from Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.

But it was the away team who very nearly profited from an Usuthu defensive error with the best chance of the half.

Right wing Orebotse Mongae dispossessed Thapelo Xoki 3m inside the AmaZulu centreback's half and ran through unchecked. With Augustine Kwem free in a better position for the pass, Mongae went for the shot, which slipped past the upright.

The second half was more even in the directions of play, with both sides managing sporadic shots at goal, neither able to produce a decisive breakthrough.