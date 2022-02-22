Soccer

Galaxy's mini-revival continues with valuable point away against AmaZulu

22 February 2022 - 21:59 By Marc Strydom
Augustine Mulenga of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on February 22 2022.
Augustine Mulenga of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on February 22 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy earned a valuable point away from home in slugging out a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night to continue a gritty escape from last place.

Galaxy followed their crucial 1-0 wins — both away — against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC with a tough draw against Benni McCarthy's Usuthu, making for a solid return of seven points from nine from their three matches on the trot on the road.

Rockets coach Sead Ramovic has beaten some definite shape into his team as he has steered the Mpumalanga side from last place to 13th, with a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel for Galaxy as they enter the final straight of the league season.

Seventh-placed AmaZulu went to their 13th draw of the season.

Usuthu enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the opening half and probed for chances, without breaking through regularly. Xola Mlambo with a shot and Augustine Mulenga with a header forced good saves from Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.

But it was the away team who very nearly profited from an Usuthu defensive error with the best chance of the half.

Right wing Orebotse Mongae dispossessed Thapelo Xoki 3m inside the AmaZulu centreback's half and ran through unchecked. With Augustine Kwem free in a better position for the pass, Mongae went for the shot, which slipped past the upright.

The second half was more even in the directions of play, with both sides managing sporadic shots at goal, neither able to produce a decisive breakthrough.

READ MORE

Agent: Sithebe at least still allowed to train with McCarthy's AmaZulu squad

Siyethemba Sithebe has at least been allowed to continue training with the AmaZulu senior squad, even though the club has indicated the midfielder ...
Sport
7 hours ago

AmaZulu set to tread carefully against TS Galaxy after win against Horoya

AmaZulu are walking with a spring in their step after a successful outing on the continent at the weekend and hope to maintain this belief in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Horoya test AmaZulu, but Memela's strike enough to secure 3 points

Luvuyo Memela reminded of his acumen in front of goal with a cheeky back-heel as AmaZulu beat Guinea’s Horoya 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday ...
Sport
4 days ago

Al Ittihad of Libya beat Orlando Pirates in Caf Confederation Cup five-goal thriller

Orlando Pirates were undone by some clinical finishing as they lost 3-2 at Al Ittihad of Libya in the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, twice ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Victor Gomes is my buddy now' Soccer
  2. Mokwena confident Sundowns have enough resources to fill Saavedra gap Soccer
  3. Chiefs threatening their longest barren spell after failing to score in opening ... Soccer
  4. Al Ittihad of Libya beat Orlando Pirates in Caf Confederation Cup five-goal ... Soccer
  5. Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: ‘Tommy Madigage is an angel protecting me’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime