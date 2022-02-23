Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs announce new sleeve sponsorship

23 February 2022 - 14:13 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs players Bruce Bvuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele during the club's press conference at Toyota SA on February 23, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs players Bruce Bvuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele during the club's press conference at Toyota SA on February 23, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Toyota as their new sleeve sponsor.

Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung said at the announcement at a Toyota dealership in Sandton on Wednesday that Toyota’s existing vehicle partnership — first signed five years ago — would continue too.

She said the sleeve sponsorship runs until the 2022-23 season.

“The new partnership starts in our match against Baroka FC in Polokwane on Saturday, when the Toyota emblem will be on the sleeve of the jersey,” Motaung said.

“Also exciting is that the Toyota [vehicle] rights deal will still be in place.

“It's very exciting to sign a deal of this nature in such testing times where many sponsorships have been cut.”

The new jersey, with the Toyota branding on the sleeve, was revealed at the launch.

Fifth-placed DStv Premiership team Chiefs meet last-positioned Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE

Agent: Sithebe at least still allowed to train with McCarthy's AmaZulu squad

Siyethemba Sithebe has at least been allowed to continue training with the AmaZulu senior squad, even though the club has indicated the midfielder ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs threatening their longest barren spell after failing to score in opening games of 2022

Kaizer Chiefs’ slow start to 2022 has seen them fail to score in their opening two games of the year despite an embarrassment of riches up front, and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Galaxy's mini-revival continues with valuable point away against AmaZulu

TS Galaxy earned a valuable point away from home slugging out a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Benni: We want to emulate what Kaizer Chiefs did in the Champions League

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has repeated his wish to emulate what Kaizer Chiefs did in the Caf Champions League by reaching the final last year.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs threatening their longest barren spell after failing to score in opening ... Soccer
  2. Al Ittihad of Libya beat Orlando Pirates in Caf Confederation Cup five-goal ... Soccer
  3. Mokwena confident Sundowns have enough resources to fill Saavedra gap Soccer
  4. Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Victor Gomes is my buddy now' Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Springboks have the power to change the status quo Sport

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...