Soccer

Khumbulani Konco joins Chippa as COO

23 February 2022 - 14:35
Chippa United owner Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi welcomes Khumbulani Konco as the new COO to the club.
Chippa United owner Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi welcomes Khumbulani Konco as the new COO to the club.
Image: Chippa United

Khumbulani Konco is back in football as COO of Chippa United.

The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that the former Bloemfontein Celtic CEO has joined the club to fill the position that was left vacant by the promotion of Lukhanyo Mzinzi to executive director in January.

Konco has extensive experience in football management having filled a number of leadership roles at Celtic before his acrimonious departure from the club early last year after a breakdown in the relationship between with him and owner Max Tshabalala.

He has also served on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee where he worked closely with chairperson Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Stan Matthews, Rejoice Simelane, Mato Madlala, David Thidiela and Jose Ferreira.

“I am definitely happy to be back in football, this is where my passion lies and it is something that I enjoy doing,” he told TimesLIVE immediately after the move was confirmed.

Chippa are currently sitting dangerously third from the bottom in the DStv Premiership standings and Konco said there is a lot of work to be done by everyone to save the club.

“Challenges are there with most clubs and for me it is about the surroundings. Looking at where the club is at the moment, it is not an insurmountable mission to get out and I am looking forward to that challenge.

“I am also looking forward to working with my new colleagues as we will be striving to get this club to a respectable position at the end of this season and those to come.”

The club said, among other things, Konco will be in charge of first team affairs, development of young talent and brand promotion.

“Khumbulani requires no introduction within the football fraternity, being a veteran of over 20 years with Bloemfontein where he rose through the ranks from player to CEO, and furthermore established himself by later serving on the executive committee of the PSL as its youngest member at that time,” read a statement from the club.

READ MORE

‘He mustn’t change anything’ — Sundowns legend ‘Mambush’ Mudau on Shalilule’s goal drought

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Daniel ‘Mambush’ Mudau is confident current leader of their attack Peter Shalulile will soon find his goal scoring touch ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs announce new sleeve sponsorship

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Toyota as their new sleeve sponsor.
Sport
1 hour ago

Galaxy's mini-revival continues with valuable point away against AmaZulu

TS Galaxy earned a valuable point away from home slugging out a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on ...
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs threatening their longest barren spell after failing to score in opening ... Soccer
  2. Al Ittihad of Libya beat Orlando Pirates in Caf Confederation Cup five-goal ... Soccer
  3. Mokwena confident Sundowns have enough resources to fill Saavedra gap Soccer
  4. Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Victor Gomes is my buddy now' Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Springboks have the power to change the status quo Sport

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...