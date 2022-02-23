US firm to invest in Rio soccer club Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama look set to become the latest Brazilian soccer club to be bought by outside investors when US investment firm 777 Partners reached a deal to purchase a controlling stake, the Rio club said.

Vasco said the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding that values the club at 1.7 billion reais ($333.1 million) and includes an agreement by the Miami-based company to assume 700 million reais ($137.16 million) in debt.

The deal for 70% of the club still needs to be approved by their members in a vote.

"It is with pride that we announce the biggest accord in the history of Brazilian clubs," Vasco president Jorge Salgado said.