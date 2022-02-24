Chiefs confident of winning Covid-19 case against PSL, says Jessica Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung says the club are “very confident” of winning their arbitration case against the Premier Soccer League (PSL), because Amakhosi followed the rules of the country regarding Covid-19.

Chiefs' arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa) regarding two matches they failed to honour in December amid an outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 at the club is to be heard on March 5.

The PSL executive committee had rejected Chiefs' request to postpone their DStv Premiership matches in December, including a home game against Cape Town City and a match away to Lamontville Golden Arrows that Amakhosi failed to honour.

“On our side we're very confident. We know that we followed the rules, we followed the law, we did what was best for everybody,” Motaung said. “At the end of the day you have to do what is right. And we're very confident and look forward to it being a positive outcome for us.”

Motaung was asked if that meant, while the PSL had made a ruling, Chiefs felt confident that their actions would fall in line with the country's regulations on Covid-19 under legal scrutiny.

“A number of things, and not just the rules of the country. There are a number of factors,” she said. “Obviously the case is ongoing so I can't be discussing the details of it. But certainly we followed the rules of the country and also we care about our players, we care about the opponents as well.

“And in very difficult situations we just have to make difficult decisions that are in the interests and to the benefit of everybody.

“This has shown us that Covid-19 put us under pressure. We ended up having a huge number of people who at the technical level, playing and management level, couldn't even operate and manage the game.

“So we had to take a responsible position.”

Chiefs were adamant that, given the number of staff, players and coaches who had not tested positive, but still had to isolate as a safety precaution in line with Covid-19 regulations, they could not have put a team together for the two games they missed.