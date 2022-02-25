Soccer

Pitso plays down importance of Al Ahly’s Cairo clash against Sundowns

25 February 2022 - 16:38 By Marc Strydom
Al Ahly players go through their paces in their closed training camp at the club's headquarters in Zamalek, Cairo ahead of their Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Al Salam Stadium on Saturday.
Al Ahly players go through their paces in their closed training camp at the club's headquarters in Zamalek, Cairo ahead of their Caf Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Al Salam Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Al Ahly SC/Twitter

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has played down the importance of his team's Caf Champions League Group A clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

While Al Ahly appear to be taking the game seriously, to the extent of asking the Confederation of African Football and Egyptian authorities to allow a crowd for the match at their home ground (kickoff 9pm Egypt and SA time), Mosimane's view is the Champions League starts for real at the quarterfinal stage.

“I look at football differently. You don't have to beat Sundowns to win the Champions League,” the coach said.

“There is really not so much for us in this. If we have to meet [later], we may have to meet them in the semifinals or the final, because we'll keep avoiding each other according to the way it's set up.

“As Al Ahly we have played Sundowns many times. As Sundowns we played Al Ahly many times. I've been on both sides, where I was happy to win and at some stages was unhappy to lose.

“It's the way it is. I think we are going like the Wydad [Athletic] story when I was at Sundowns, where we [Sundowns] met Wydad I think eight times — we got tired of playing Wydad.

“With Sundowns, Al Ahly keep playing them all the time.  I can guarantee we'll meet again next year because you can see they've already won the league in SA.

Percy Tau named in Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly squad to face Sundowns

Percy Tau has been named in Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane's 22-man squad to go into a closed camp ahead of their big Caf Champions League Group A ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“The DStv Premier League is not the same as the Champions League. For me, the Champions League starts in the quarterfinals, not in the group stages.”

Sundowns lost 3-1 on aggregate to Al Ahly in the 2020-21 quarterfinals.

Downs play their third match of Group A, having started with games against the group's Sudanese duo with a 1-0 win at home against Al-Hilal, then 0-0 draw against Al-Merrikh on Saturday in neutral Cairo, where the Brazilians have remained for their match against Ahly.

Al Ahly, who started late because of winning the bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar, play their second game against Sundowns, having started the group with a 0-0 draw away against Al-Hilal.

The Red Devils beat 14th-placed Misr Lel Makkasa 4-0 in their Egyptian Premier League fixture at Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night, a game Sundowns' coaches would have paid close attention to.

‘We are prepared’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Al Ahly clash

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are ready for the crunch Caf Champions League group stages match against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly at the Cairo ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Al Ahly want fans in their stadium for big Group A match against Sundowns

In a measure of how seriously Al Ahly are taking their Caf Champions League Group A matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns, the club are requesting ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mokwena on Downs’ tricky group: ‘We can never make the mistake of focusing all our attention on Al Ahly’

Mamelodi Sundowns' games against Group A's stubborn Sudanese duo may be even more important in terms of reaching the next round of the Caf Champions ...
Sport
4 days ago

Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: ‘Tommy Madigage is an angel protecting me’

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to the late Thomas Madigage, who played a role launching his career at SuperSport United.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr responds to criticism of coach Baxter preferring players over 30 at ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs announce new sleeve sponsorship Soccer
  3. Chiefs confident of winning Covid-19 case against PSL, says Jessica Motaung Soccer
  4. Agent: Sithebe at least still allowed to train with McCarthy's AmaZulu squad Soccer
  5. ‘We are prepared’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Al Ahly clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...