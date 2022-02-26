Benni McCarthy backs Sundowns to beat Ahly for the first time in Egypt

AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy has backed Mamelodi Sundowns to hold their own and possibly beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly for the first time away from home in a Caf Champions League fixture.

McCarthy said this despite admitting that he has a soft spot and great respect for and faith in former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who has already won two Champions League titles with Ahly since joining them from Sundowns in October 2020.

The two teams, which have met six times in the last three years, with Ahly winning three matches at home, drawing two and losing one in Pretoria, will meet again at the Cairo International Stadium at 9pm on Saturday in a Group A match.

While Ahly will be playing their second group match and needing to win after being held to a 0-0 draw by a Sudanese team Al-Hilal last week, Sundowns are looking for a second win and to preserve their top spot and unbeaten record after beating Al-Hilal 1-0 at home and drawing 0-0 with Al-Merrikh, another Sudanese club, in Egypt last week.

Weighing on who is likely to win Saturday's match, McCarthy whose team AmaZulu play Algerian club ES Setif in a Group B tie in Durban on Friday (6pm), said Sundowns may benefit from the fact that Mosimane's team has been too busy in the last few weeks.

Ahly collected their second bronze medal with Mosimane at the Fifa Club World Cup played in UAE on February 12 and have since played two league matches in the Egyptian league, which includes their 4-0 victory over Misr Lel Makkasa on Tuesday.

“Of course Egyptian teams have great pedigree and Al Ahly did extremely well in the Fifa Club World Cup,” McCarthy said.

“But all these games are also catching up with them with all the travelling. So it's not going to be easy for them.

“As much as I have a very nice and very good relationship with and respect for coach Pitso, Sundowns is one of our own and that's where my loyalty and support lies.”

McCarthy added that it was important for SA clubs to support each other and to do well in the Caf's interclub contests.

“I want Sundowns to do well because they're representing SA as much as we (AmaZulu) do and Orlando Pirates.

“We have to be supportive of each other. Whether it's one your favourite people coaching the other side, but when he's up against a team of your country, you have to root for them.

“I know that Sundowns got what it takes to beat Al Ahly. I'm actually pointing out that Sundowns is going to win and yah, good luck to them.”