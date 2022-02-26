Chiefs DC postponed again as Majavu appeals against 'conspiracy theories'
Kaizer Chiefs' disciplinary committee (DC) matter over two matches they failed to honour has been postponed again, to between March 28 and April 1, to allow for an arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa) to be completed.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu explained that the arbitration might have an effect on whether the DC should continue or be aborted, hence the second postponement of the DC.
He stressed that the matter was going through judicial processes and appealed that conspiracy theories do not arise in response to the postponements of the DC case.
Majavu said the matter “served before the PSL DC” on Friday evening.
“As matters stand there was a request for the matter before the PSL DC to stand down until after the termination of the arbitration, which itself has been pencilled in for March 15 and 16,” he said.
“It may well be that the outcome of that arbitration may signal the end of the matter before the PSL DC. Or, if the arbitrator rules against Kaizer Chiefs, it may pave the way for unhindered proceeding with the matter that I will be prosecuting before PSL DC.
“For pragmatic purposes the DC has ruled that the matter be postponed to any of the two consecutive days between March 28 and April 1. The exact dates will be finalised by me, having consulted with my opposite number once the arbitrator's ruling has come out, and obviously to the extent that [the arbitration] may have gone against Chiefs.
“Conversely if it has gone in favour of Chiefs that may be the end of that matter and this [DC] case would then be regarded as definitively resolved, as the outcome of the arbitration is final and binding and not appealable.
“However, if the matter were to proceed before the PSL DC and Chiefs were found guilty, hypothetically the case would then proceed to the next stage, which is sanctioning, where Chiefs would be sanctioned in accordance with the prescripts of the league.
“And of course from there it remains open as to what appellant processes would be available to Chiefs.
“At this stage we do not wish to pre-empt the outcome of either process. I was merely explaining the process so that you, as a football-loving community, can have an appreciation of our entire judicial value chain so there ought not be room for any conspiracy theories.
“The matter is proper with due attention in accordance with the applicable prescripts, and is not being unduly delayed. I can assure you that this matter will be finalised definitively before the end of the current season.”
Chiefs failed to honour their DStv Premiership matches against Cape Town City at home and Lamontville Golden Arrows away amid an outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 at the club in December.
Amakhosi asked for postponements of their matches but the request was rejected by the PSL executive committee. The club has taken that decision to arbitration at Safa.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.