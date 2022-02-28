‘It’s coming home’ — Fans celebrate Sundowns win over Al Ahly

Social media was flooded with reactions to Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sundowns beat the current Caf champions league holders 1-0 win at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

Thapelo Morena scored the winner in the 85th minute to put Sundowns top of the group and Al Ahly in third.

It was Sundowns' first win against Al Ahly in Cairo.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was disappointed by the result, but congratulated his former team on the win.

“Of course we are very sad about the result. It’s a match t I didn’t want to lose. These things happen in football. I can’t blame the team. We had many opportunities to score. I always knew if we had any threat it would come from counter attacks.

“I congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on winning. I think we have to qualify through the hardest way. We have to try to win in SA. We can do that.”

The win was celebrated on social media, with many filling the TL with memes and praise for the team.