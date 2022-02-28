‘It’s coming home’ — Fans celebrate Sundowns win over Al Ahly
Social media was flooded with reactions to Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Sundowns beat the current Caf champions league holders 1-0 win at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.
Thapelo Morena scored the winner in the 85th minute to put Sundowns top of the group and Al Ahly in third.
It was Sundowns' first win against Al Ahly in Cairo.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was disappointed by the result, but congratulated his former team on the win.
“Of course we are very sad about the result. It’s a match I didn’t want to lose. These things happen in football. I can’t blame the team. We had many opportunities to score. I always knew if we had any threat it would come from counter attacks.
“I congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on winning. I think we have to qualify through the hardest way. We have to try to win in SA. We can do that.”
The win was celebrated on social media, with many filling the TL with memes and praise for the team.
Mamelodi sundowns beat pitso Mosimane pic.twitter.com/PmV6dg1mw8— kabelo godfather loliwe (@Kabelololiwe13) February 26, 2022
I am so incredibly proud of this team, they fought so hard in such a hostile environment, I have no words💛💛💛Let’s stay humble, we still have work to do in this group. @AlAhlyEnglish are a top side and deserve massive respect🙏🏻 safe travels team!👆🏻✅ #Sundowns #CAFCL— Adriaan (@TheOneSlab) February 26, 2022
The Soweto Giants watching Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns. pic.twitter.com/qejPqi7GW1— L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) February 26, 2022
Mamelodi Sundowns are a force to be reckoned with 🙌🏽👌🏾— RIP Ngcongca & Madisha🗨️ (@_Siphe_Sihle_) February 26, 2022
AL Ahly fans in SA better sit down and take notes on how to beat Pitso #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/qG6GIiCXph— Da Hlongz (@TonyHlongwane) February 26, 2022
Pitso Mosimane is frustrated now. He thought it will be a walk in the park. #Sundowns #AlAhly #CAFChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/JLa2DbQY1e— Tiyiselani (@TiyiBevhula) February 26, 2022
Pitso will fix the country 🇿🇦 on the 11th by beating the fruit salad and then collect his 9points from the Sudenese teams and the. progress the 1/4 finals!— Mchenge 💫🇿🇦 (@ec_mz01) February 26, 2022
🦅#Ahly pic.twitter.com/5Wh2O4SZAs
