Soccer

‘It’s coming home’ — Fans celebrate Sundowns win over Al Ahly

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 February 2022 - 08:30
Mamelodi Sundowns' Thapelo Morena celebrates scoring against Al Ahly.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Thapelo Morena celebrates scoring against Al Ahly.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Social media was flooded with reactions to Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sundowns beat the current Caf champions league holders 1-0 win at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

Thapelo Morena scored the winner in the 85th minute to put Sundowns top of the group and Al Ahly in third.

It was Sundowns' first win against Al Ahly in Cairo.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was disappointed by the result, but congratulated his former team on the win.

“Of course we are very sad about the result. It’s a match I didn’t want to lose. These things happen in football. I can’t blame the team. We had many opportunities to score. I always knew if we had any threat it would come from counter attacks.

“I congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on winning. I think we have to qualify through the hardest way. We have to try to win in SA. We can do that.”

The win was celebrated on social media, with many filling the TL with memes and praise for the team.

READ MORE:

Sundowns stun Al Ahly to register first win in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns stunned Al Ahly 1-0 during their lively Caf Champions League clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Why Mngqithi says Mosimane is still a winner after Sundowns stun Ahly

Manqoba Mngqithi is gracious in victory, saying Pitso Mosimane laid the foundations at Sundowns
Sport
18 hours ago

Why Mngqithi says Mosimane still won after Sundowns stunned Ahly in Cairo

This time Mamelodi Sundowns got their just rewards, Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngithi said after his team notched up a famous first-ever win in Cairo ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Pitso: 'Al Ahly need to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in SA'

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his team will aim to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in SA, after his Caf Champions League back-to-back defending champions ...
Sport
21 hours ago
