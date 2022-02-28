POLL | Could Sundowns go all the way in the Champions League after Al Ahly win?
Sundowns fans are dreaming of Champions League glory after beating holders Al Ahly in Cairo over the weekend.
Sundowns beat the Egyptian giants 1-0 on Saturday night, courtesy of a Thapelo Morena strike in the 85th minute.
The result put Sundowns top of their group and Al Ahly in third.
It was Sundowns' first win against Al Ahly in Cairo, and many predicted the side would win the tournament.
Sundowns were knocked out of the Champions League by Al Ahly last year, drawing 1-1 at home to lose the tie 3-1 on aggregate.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was disappointed by their loss at the weekend, but congratulated his former team.
“Of course we are very sad about the result. It’s a match I didn’t want to lose. These things happen in football. I can’t blame the team. We had many opportunities to score. I always knew if we had any threat it would come from counter attacks.
“I congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on winning. I think we have to qualify through the hardest way. We have to try to win in SA. We can do that.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.