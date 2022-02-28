POLL | Could Sundowns go all the way in the Champions League after Al Ahly win?

Sundowns fans are dreaming of Champions League glory after beating holders Al Ahly in Cairo over the weekend.

Sundowns beat the Egyptian giants 1-0 on Saturday night, courtesy of a Thapelo Morena strike in the 85th minute.

The result put Sundowns top of their group and Al Ahly in third.

It was Sundowns' first win against Al Ahly in Cairo, and many predicted the side would win the tournament.